Hillsborough Township, NJ

Hillsborough condo fire under investigation

By Alexander Lewis, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH – A fire damaged a condo on Richmond Court early Friday morning.

Township firefighters and police responded around 12:48 a.m. to a condo at 3307 Richmond Court on reports of a fire. Upon arrival, police reported the structure's exterior in flames and evacuated all nearby residents, authorities said.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire was not deemed suspicious but remains under investigation.

Firefighters from Hillsborough, Manville, Finderne, Raritan Borough, Millstone Valley, Montgomery, Somerville, Amwell Valley, Somerset, Bradley Gardens and Readington helped put out the blaze.

