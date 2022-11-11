Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Jefferson HS student injured in drive-by shooting, hospitals report spike in children's RSV casesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
How To Market Your Home In PortlandTammy EminethPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
One dies in homeless shelter fire
The former Northeast Portland motel is being operated by the Joint Office of Homeless Services.A person died in a fire at a former motel being operated as a homeless shelter by Multnomah County early Tuesday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, at 4:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, firefighters were called out to a fire at the former Rodeway Inn at the corner of Northeast Sandy and Northeast Lombard. The first arriving engine took command of the scene and confirmed smoke and flames in one of the apartments living spaces on the...
KGW
Affordable housing project breaks ground in N Portland
The project is in the Overlook neighborhood. The city hopes the project will bring back former residents who were pushed out by gentrification.
Fire torches partially constructed apartment in SE Portland
Flames engulfed a multi-story apartment complex that was under construction in Portland's Glenfair neighborhood shortly after midnight Tuesday, fire officials said.
Portlanders grapple with housing market sticker shock
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret the housing market has changed within the last 5 years — and it will it cost Portlanders a pretty penny for a new home. The Portland Business Journal took home values from Zillow and came up with the minimal annual income needed to buy a house within the Portland metro area — and it turns out a 6-figure salary is needed.
KATU.com
Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man
The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
