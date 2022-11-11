ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pdxpipeline.com

Club Privata Presents Violet Vixen – Couples Only Party in Downtown Portland | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club

Purple combines the stability of blue and the energy of red symbolizing power, luxury, and ambition. Wear your favorite purple or violet dresses, lingerie, shirts, and ties!. Our annual toy drive continues. Bring a children’s toy (please no adult toys) unwrapped and unused and we will get them to kids in need. Donate a toy and receive $10 off admission!
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm & Vineyards bloom together in Woodburn

We tend to forget that Willamette Valley wine country covers more than the areas surrounding Newberg, Dundee and Carlton. If you are willing to take the time to head east to places like Woodburn, Mount Angel and Yoder, you will discover gems like Wooden Shoe Vineyards. I recently visited their...
WOODBURN, OR
alamedahistory.org

100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland

We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
PORTLAND, OR
luxury-houses.net

Thoughtfully Designed with Spacious Open, Flexible Floor Plan, Premium Finishes and Extensive Built-ins, this Lake Oswego, OR Estate Hits Market for $3.995M

The Estate in Lake Oswego is a luxurious home ideally located on a rare waterfront cul-de-sac with backyard now available for sale. This home located at 17435 Wren Ct, Lake Oswego, Oregon; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 10,454 square feet of land. Call Matthew Tercek (503-453-5815) – eXp Realty, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lake Oswego.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Beaverton, OR

Since Beaverton became the first Oregon city to build an ice rink dedicated to curling, this city has remained ahead of the curve. Locals and visitors will find no shortage of fantastic restaurants, cafés, bars, and coffee shops in this idyllic city!. You’ll love what the colorful eateries in...
BEAVERTON, OR
onekindesign.com

Tour this spectacular modern Scandinavian inspired house in Oregon

Ment Architecture in collaboration with Ironwood Homes has designed this striking modern Scandinavian-inspired house located in Stafford, a rural hamlet just south of Portland, Oregon. This 4,200-square-foot dwelling is surrounded by breathtaking scenery, including lush rolling fields and thick stands of Douglas Fir trees. The residence draws inspiration from the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

One dies in homeless shelter fire

The former Northeast Portland motel is being operated by the Joint Office of Homeless Services.A person died in a fire at a former motel being operated as a homeless shelter by Multnomah County early Tuesday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, at 4:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, firefighters were called out to a fire at the former Rodeway Inn at the corner of Northeast Sandy and Northeast Lombard. The first arriving engine took command of the scene and confirmed smoke and flames in one of the apartments living spaces on the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portlanders grapple with housing market sticker shock

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret the housing market has changed within the last 5 years — and it will it cost Portlanders a pretty penny for a new home. The Portland Business Journal took home values from Zillow and came up with the minimal annual income needed to buy a house within the Portland metro area — and it turns out a 6-figure salary is needed.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Mayor Wheeler's office shares new details on proposed campsites

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and former mayor Sam Adams hosted a call with non-profits and neighborhood groups this week, sharing more details about plans to ban unsanctioned camping and provide large, alternative campsites across Portland. Adams said they want to start with one camp with up...
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Recovered body believed to be that of Tualatin man

The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body found Monday is that of Miles Stanton, 21, who disappeared Oct. 20.The Marion County Sheriff's Office believes a body recovered in Marion County Monday is that of a 21-year-old man who recently moved to Tualatin, KOIN 6 News is reporting. Miles Stanton, who moved to Tualatin in late September, has not been heard from since he last made a purchase at an Aurora 76 station on Thursday, Oct 20. "In an email on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and no other information would...
TUALATIN, OR

