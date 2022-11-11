The former Northeast Portland motel is being operated by the Joint Office of Homeless Services.A person died in a fire at a former motel being operated as a homeless shelter by Multnomah County early Tuesday. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, at 4:52 a.m. on Nov. 15, firefighters were called out to a fire at the former Rodeway Inn at the corner of Northeast Sandy and Northeast Lombard. The first arriving engine took command of the scene and confirmed smoke and flames in one of the apartments living spaces on the...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO