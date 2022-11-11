Read full article on original website
ESPN
Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks
BOSTON -- — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
The New Jersey Devils Could Be Shopping For A Goaltender
The New Jersey Devils have some injury issues with their goalies. The team could look around the NHL for another netminder if these injuries continue.
Detroit News
Red Wings' final flurry can't overcome slow start against Kings
By the time it appeared the Red Wings were fully into Saturday's game in Los Angeles, playing the way they'd like to be playing and committed, it was too late. Too many breakdowns earlier on had put the Wings in a difficult spot, and led to a 4-3 Los Angeles victory.
ESPN
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
Yardbarker
Devils Stay Hot With 4-2 Win Over the Coyotes
It’s been a while since the New Jersey Devils lost a game (Oct. 24, to be exact). The Arizona Coyotes, riding a three-game winning streak heading into last night’s game, couldn’t hand New Jersey their first loss in two and a half weeks, as the Devils defeated the Coyotes 4-2 for their ninth win in a row. Even with New Jersey down to their third-string goalie in Akira Schmid, they still found a way to pull off the victory. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits from yet another impressive showing.
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Devils best Coyotes for 9th straight win
Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Newark, N.J. Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey. The winning streak is...
markerzone.com
'SORRY LINDY!' CHANT BREAKS OUT AS NEW JERSEY DEVILS EARN NINTH STRAIGHT WIN
After booing Lindy Ruff before the team's home opener just five weeks ago, New Jersey Devils fans have had a total change of heart. Winning eight in a row, propelling the team to first in the Metropolitan Division will do that. Since then, the Devils have entrenched themselves as one...
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
