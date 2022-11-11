ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Bruins improve to team-record 9-0 at home, beat Canucks

BOSTON -- — Patrice Bergeron scored his third goal in two days and the Boston Bruins set a team record with their ninth straight home win to start the season, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Sunday night. The Bruins bettered the team's 8-0 start at the old Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Detroit News

Red Wings' final flurry can't overcome slow start against Kings

By the time it appeared the Red Wings were fully into Saturday's game in Los Angeles, playing the way they'd like to be playing and committed, it was too late. Too many breakdowns earlier on had put the Wings in a difficult spot, and led to a 4-3 Los Angeles victory.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak

LAS VEGAS -- — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Devils Stay Hot With 4-2 Win Over the Coyotes

It’s been a while since the New Jersey Devils lost a game (Oct. 24, to be exact). The Arizona Coyotes, riding a three-game winning streak heading into last night’s game, couldn’t hand New Jersey their first loss in two and a half weeks, as the Devils defeated the Coyotes 4-2 for their ninth win in a row. Even with New Jersey down to their third-string goalie in Akira Schmid, they still found a way to pull off the victory. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits from yet another impressive showing.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Devils best Coyotes for 9th straight win

Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Newark, N.J. Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey. The winning streak is...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets

Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy