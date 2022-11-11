ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships

VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

What parents can do as cases of RSV in children continue to surge

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hospitals everywhere are overwhelmed with children suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV). The respiratory virus is particularly dangerous for premature babies, but a new study shows even healthy children are getting sick. Eyewitness News checked with Connecticut Children’s in Hartford to see why this is...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Access Health CT holds open enrollment fair for health insurance

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Open enrollment continues for anyone looking to sign up for health insurance through the state’s official insurance marketplace. Access Health CT held an open enrollment fair at James Hill House High School in New Haven on Sunday. Organizers tell News 8 dozens of people attended the fair and signed up […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history

Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary

I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
BROOKFIELD, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Nov 14th to 20th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, November 14, 2022 to Sunday, November 20th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing. As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs. With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH.com

Fuchs Financial -When Should You Take Social Security?

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Once you’ve retired, monthly social security checks are an important part of your income. But when you begin to receive those payments is up to you. It’s a big decision. Should you start at age 62, 70, or somewhere in-between?. CT Style’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
HARTFORD, CT

