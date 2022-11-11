Read full article on original website
Health headlines: Yale physician shares why influenza flourishes in cold weather, results of study on masking
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The simple act of hand washing can do wonders to prevent catching the flu, according to Yale Medicine Physician F. Perry Wilson. “When it gets cold, the flu can stick around much longer on surfaces,” said Dr. Wilson who explained that contaminated surfaces are the main way that the flu […]
fox61.com
Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
Pregnant women face a crisis of maternal care as multiple Connecticut hospitals seek to shutter labor and delivery centers
SHARON, Conn — A vigil took place Monday night in an effort to re-open Windham Hospital’s shuttered maternity ward. This, while in the opposite corner of the state another rural community is fighting the exact same battle at Sharon Hospital. It’s a crisis of care for women and...
6 with Connecticut connections awarded Rhodes Scholarships
VIENNA, Va. — Six students who are from Connecticut or attend college here, have been awarded one of academia's highest honors, a Rhodes Scholarship. According to their website, Rhodes Scholarships pay all expenses for up to four years of study at the University of Oxford, which is ranked the top universities in the world.
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
Eyewitness News
What parents can do as cases of RSV in children continue to surge
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hospitals everywhere are overwhelmed with children suffering from Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV). The respiratory virus is particularly dangerous for premature babies, but a new study shows even healthy children are getting sick. Eyewitness News checked with Connecticut Children’s in Hartford to see why this is...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Dentist, Business Owner Dr. Robert Martino Makes Two Sizable Gifts to WVU School of Dentistry
The demands of dental school were tough for West Virginia University School of Dentistry alumnus Dr. Robert Martino. Stress and anxiety led him to doubt whether he had what it takes to complete his education and succeed in oral healthcare. “I wish I would’ve had someone to put their arm...
‘Suicide: A Closer Look’ examines the heartbreak of suicide in Connecticut
(WTNH) – Next week, News 8 will air a special three-part series on the heartbreak of suicide. We are looking into the struggle families face, hear powerful testimonies, and uncover alarming statistics among our youth along with available resources. On Monday, News 8 will begin an in-depth series with a roundtable discussion at the Institute […]
Access Health CT holds open enrollment fair for health insurance
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Open enrollment continues for anyone looking to sign up for health insurance through the state’s official insurance marketplace. Access Health CT held an open enrollment fair at James Hill House High School in New Haven on Sunday. Organizers tell News 8 dozens of people attended the fair and signed up […]
'Outrageous' messages displayed in Morris signs sparks conversation
MORRIS, Connecticut — Ask people in Morris about the signs on Route 209 and odds are they are aware of them. Two signs are propped up about a mile and a half down the road from each other with, what neighbors call, "angry" messages. The first message drivers see...
sheltonherald.com
Here's what Thanksgiving was like in Connecticut throughout history
Thanksgiving celebrations in the Nutmeg State have been a tradition that has survived catastrophes such as supply chain issues, a global pandemic and a world war — and none of those were even in the past 50 years. Regardless of the challenges of a changing world, Connecticut residents have...
Bobcat Spotted in Brookfield, Witness Provides Hilarious Commentary
I'm so subscribing to this guy's Youtube channel after this one. I mean, if you're going to show me something, show me and give me some commentary along the way and that is precisely what Andy RR TV did when he filmed video of a Bobcat appearing to stalk him in the WOODS of Brookfield. Andy RR TV posted this video to Youtube on October 30th 2022 with the title "bobcat in the street from Kimberly drive Brookfield CT."
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Nov 14th to 20th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, November 14, 2022 to Sunday, November 20th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
An Open Letter to the Person Killing Pets in My Old Neighborhood in Waterbury
Something truly horrible is happening in my old neighborhood in Waterbury - there have been numerous incidents reported recently about someone injuring/killing cats, and possibly a dog, in Town Plot and Brooklyn. Over the past two/three months, I've seen several alarming posts go up in the Waterbury groups on social...
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
Bridgeport Native Named US Merchant Marine Academy's First Female Superintendent
A woman from Fairfield County has been selected as the Long Island-based US Merchant Marine Academy's first female superintendent, the US Department of Transportation and the Maritime Administration announced. Rear Admiral Joanna M. Nunan, who is originally from Bridgeport, has been selected for the position at the academy located on...
Eyewitness News
Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing. As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs. With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether...
WTNH.com
Fuchs Financial -When Should You Take Social Security?
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Once you’ve retired, monthly social security checks are an important part of your income. But when you begin to receive those payments is up to you. It’s a big decision. Should you start at age 62, 70, or somewhere in-between?. CT Style’s...
Eyewitness News
Hartford tenants speak out on poor living conditions
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some tenants in the city of Hartford are growing tired of what they’re calling deplorable living conditions. The Hartford City Council said it’s working to hold more landlords accountable. “Nobody should have to live like this. Nobody,” said Elizabeth Lockhart of Hartford. Lockhart...
