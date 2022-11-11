Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
12 Spots to Gobble Up Thanksgiving in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
thepanthernewspaper.org
State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus
Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
California reports first death of child under 5 due to flu/RSV
State health officials today confirmed California’s first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
LA County health officials will 'strongly recommend' masks indoors if COVID cases continue rising
Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Friday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus.
Masks could return as L.A. County sees worrying uptick in RSV, COVID infections
Facemasks could potentially return as L.A. County continues seeing a troubling uptick in respiratory illness including two new COVID-19 variants and RSV infections among children.
signalscv.com
City, county offer free household hazardous waste collection
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event is a...
iebusinessdaily.com
Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap
Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
crankyflier.com
An Unwelcome Adventure Awaits Those Using Terminal 1.5 at LAX
Those rebuilding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) found themselves facing a big problem. They had a variety of remote gates that were spread far away, and they wanted to bring as many of those into the central terminal area as possible. The airport did come to a solution, but it’s a compromise. And it’s not a great one for travelers who are forced to use it.
westsidetoday.com
Another Expansion Planned for LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal
Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has more expansion plans in the works for the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at LAX as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. LAWA’s plan for the Midfield Satellite Concourse South (MSCS) project at LAX went before the Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Commission (CAC) on November 9 for a design review. This project is part of the West Gates Complex which opened last year. LAX is undergoing a $14.5 billion capital improvement project which will include an automated people mover, the renovations of terminals and the construction of new passenger transportation centers.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
tsl.news
Scripps, Pomona announce post-Thanksgiving mandatory testing; Pitzer, Harvey Mudd to require booster
With COVID-19 cases rising and a busy travel season looming, several 5Cs announced updates to testing and booster requirements. On Tuesday, Shawnice Ross, Scripps College’s student affairs service coordinator, emailed students that everyone outside a 90-day-infection period must test this week since the college did not meet its 15 percent voluntary testing threshold last week.
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
LA County Health Officials Warn of Looming Cold Temperatures
With gusty winds and freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast, Los Angeles County Public Health officials Sunday issued a Cold Weather Alert.
COVID cases are rising in California
COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
nomadlawyer.org
Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
NBC Los Angeles
Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend
The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
NBC Los Angeles
Metro is Increasing Its Rates, and Will Hold a Public Hearing
Commutes for some Los Angeles County residents could become more expensive due to Metro fare changes. The changes include the basic fee, which is currently $1.75. Rides could cost $2 and transfer tickets would no longer be free. The 1, 7 and 30 day passes would be eliminated. “This is...
KTLA.com
You could win a trip to the island of Hawaii from Hawaiian Airlines
KTLA 5 and Hawaiian Airlines want to send you on an epic getaway to the island of Hawaii, where endless adventure and awe-inspiring views are a part of everyday life. Now, our partners at Hawaiian Airlines and Marriott are furnishing a truly fabulous getaway package for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win first-class round-trip airfare for two to the island of Hawaii aboard Hawaiian Airlines. The winner also receives five nights in an Ocean View suite at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, premium seating for two at the sunset luau, customized massage for two and daily breakfast buffet for two. It’s an extraordinary getaway package that’s going to make one winner very happy. Enter now for your chance to win, and good luck!
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update
UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
Modular, permanent housing developments coming to Los Angeles County to combat homelessness
Five supportive housing developments are being built for those experiencing homelessness. The first is under construction in San Pedro.
milestomemories.com
Breeze Airways Adds Orange County as 34th Destination
Breeze Airways has announced the addition of John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County to its expanding national footprint. The new city becomes Breeze’s 34th and also signifies the airline’s 100th nonstop route, connecting California’s Orange County with Florida’s own Orange County in Orlando (MCO). Breeze...
