ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepanthernewspaper.org

State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus

Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

City, county offer free household hazardous waste collection

The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. The Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event is a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap

Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
ONTARIO, CA
crankyflier.com

An Unwelcome Adventure Awaits Those Using Terminal 1.5 at LAX

Those rebuilding Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) found themselves facing a big problem. They had a variety of remote gates that were spread far away, and they wanted to bring as many of those into the central terminal area as possible. The airport did come to a solution, but it’s a compromise. And it’s not a great one for travelers who are forced to use it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Another Expansion Planned for LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has more expansion plans in the works for the Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) at LAX as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. LAWA’s plan for the Midfield Satellite Concourse South (MSCS) project at LAX went before the Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Commission (CAC) on November 9 for a design review. This project is part of the West Gates Complex which opened last year. LAX is undergoing a $14.5 billion capital improvement project which will include an automated people mover, the renovations of terminals and the construction of new passenger transportation centers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tsl.news

Scripps, Pomona announce post-Thanksgiving mandatory testing; Pitzer, Harvey Mudd to require booster

With COVID-19 cases rising and a busy travel season looming, several 5Cs announced updates to testing and booster requirements. On Tuesday, Shawnice Ross, Scripps College’s student affairs service coordinator, emailed students that everyone outside a 90-day-infection period must test this week since the college did not meet its 15 percent voluntary testing threshold last week.
POMONA, CA
KVCR NEWS

COVID cases are rising in California

COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
ONTARIO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

You could win a trip to the island of Hawaii from Hawaiian Airlines

KTLA 5 and Hawaiian Airlines want to send you on an epic getaway to the island of Hawaii, where endless adventure and awe-inspiring views are a part of everyday life. Now, our partners at Hawaiian Airlines and Marriott are furnishing a truly fabulous getaway package for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win first-class round-trip airfare for two to the island of Hawaii aboard Hawaiian Airlines. The winner also receives five nights in an Ocean View suite at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, premium seating for two at the sunset luau, customized massage for two and daily breakfast buffet for two. It’s an extraordinary getaway package that’s going to make one winner very happy. Enter now for your chance to win, and good luck!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
milestomemories.com

Breeze Airways Adds Orange County as 34th Destination

Breeze Airways has announced the addition of John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County to its expanding national footprint. The new city becomes Breeze’s 34th and also signifies the airline’s 100th nonstop route, connecting California’s Orange County with Florida’s own Orange County in Orlando (MCO). Breeze...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy