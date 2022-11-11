Read full article on original website
1 transported to hospital after Monday evening explosion
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported explosion that happened Monday evening in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Monroe. When the first unit arrived, officials said […]
Mental Health Symposium
Hope 4 Everyone will be hosting a Mental Health Conference on November 19th at Celebration Family Church in Fritch, TX, 9:00 am-2:00 pm. The event will dive into the connection between mental health and spiritual guidance for individuals. Tickets are $15 a person and you can register online or in...
Code Blue Warming Station to be open Monday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Code Blue Warming Station announced that they will be open Monday evening for the first time this winter season. According to a news release from the Code Blue Warming Station, doors will open at 7 p.m. Monday and will close at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Amarillo Housing […]
Another Death in Amarillo: 27-Year-Old Female Found Dead
Amarillo has seen its share of deaths in the last year. We have seen over 25 homicides and the list continues to grow. If the list keeps growing then it's highly probable that Amarillo will break last year's record of homicides and reach for the stars surpassing 30 in Amarillo.
It’s Not a Rumor Local Business Closed Their Doors Recently
There is always a story that goes with a business that closes its doors. The most recent place to close down had several stories over the years. They just kept on keeping on. Up until now. It's been a long road for Rumors. It was a little over a year...
Amarillo firefighters battle cold, flames during early morning fire at unoccupied home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled the cold and flames during an early morning fire. Firefighters were dispatched around 3:15 a.m. to 309 Park Avenue. The first crew on scene found an unoccupied house with flames shooting through the back roof. It took about 45 minutes to get...
City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
Holiday Mental Health Lecture On The 15th
The Keep Calm and Merry On Lunch and Learn will be hosted by the Texas Tech University Health Science Center at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room. The event will be on November 15 from noon to 1 pm and will be a lecture about how mental health can be negatively affected during the holidays.
Officials investigating after 1 found dead on North Givens Avenue
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on an ongoing investigation, in the wake of a person being found dead on North Givens Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly was found dead on Sunday on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Sgt. Jonathan Gates, one of […]
AFD Battles Blaze At Empty House
The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to an early morning fire that happened at 309 Park Avenue. When crews arrived they found the house in flames and smoke coming through the roof. Crews were able to control the fire 46 minutes after arrival, and no injuries were reported the...
AC Truck Driving School
The Amarillo College continuing education Truck Driving Academy is now open for enrollment. All new applicants will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. The college plans to expand by doubling program capacity for the Texas Panhandle. The eight week program consists of state-of-the-art simulator training, classroom instruction, and a practical application of driving skills.
Amarillo Fire Department responds to Friday morning fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in east Amarillo. According to a news release from the Amarillo Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 3900 block of SE 11th around 5:56 a.m. Friday. When officials arrived, they found a single-story home […]
Center City to host ‘traditional’ Electric Light Parade
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Center City of Amarillo released details regarding the upcoming Electric Light Parade, which is set to begin the holiday season in downtown Amarillo. According to a news release from Center City, the 2022 Electric Light Parade will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 along Polk Street in […]
Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants
When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
Salvation Army Looking For Holiday Volunteers
It is moving toward the biggest time of the year, and the salvation army is looking for bell ringers for their annual Red Kettle Campaign. Volunteers are needed from November 14th through December 24th from 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday. Every dollar donated to the Red Kettle...
Woman arrested after officials find $498,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Stratford
STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Stratford police have arrested a woman after finding around $498,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop. According to officials, on Nov. 12, at around 11 p.m., an officer stopped a sedan driven by Fatima Esmeralda Oros-Garcia on US 54. The officer asked Oros-Garcia to search...
