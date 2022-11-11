ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 transported to hospital after Monday evening explosion

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported explosion that happened Monday evening in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Monroe. When the first unit arrived, officials said […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Mental Health Symposium

Hope 4 Everyone will be hosting a Mental Health Conference on November 19th at Celebration Family Church in Fritch, TX, 9:00 am-2:00 pm. The event will dive into the connection between mental health and spiritual guidance for individuals. Tickets are $15 a person and you can register online or in...
FRITCH, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police Department, Department of Public Safety seize drugs, guns in joint weekend operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on the results of a joint operation conducted over the weekend that involved 40 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the APD, officers collaborated over the weekend with others from the APD Special Operations Division and the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo moving forward with Multimodal Transportation Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After years in the works, the City of Amarillo is moving forward on a new transportation project. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be used for the City of Amarillo, but also other entities can use it as well. “Connectivity is really important and this is what...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Winter weather advisory issued for Texas, Oklahoma panhandles

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Our first accumulating snow of the season is on its way to start off the work week. A powerful low pressure system will go just south of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. However, the wrap around moisture will give us several inches of snow. With...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Holiday Mental Health Lecture On The 15th

The Keep Calm and Merry On Lunch and Learn will be hosted by the Texas Tech University Health Science Center at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room. The event will be on November 15 from noon to 1 pm and will be a lecture about how mental health can be negatively affected during the holidays.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Law Enforcement Operation Results in multiple arrests

Law enforcement had a joint operation over the weekend that resulted in multiple arrests including drugs and firearms seized. On Nov. 11, and Nov. 12, law enforcement had over 60 traffic enforcement stops in neighborhoods considered to be high crime areas. During the stops, eight arrests for on-view charges were...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials investigating after 1 found dead on North Givens Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Sheriff’s Office released information on an ongoing investigation, in the wake of a person being found dead on North Givens Avenue. According to the sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Alexandria Nicole Lilly was found dead on Sunday on North Givens Avenue between US-287 and Broadway. Sgt. Jonathan Gates, one of […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

AFD Battles Blaze At Empty House

The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to an early morning fire that happened at 309 Park Avenue. When crews arrived they found the house in flames and smoke coming through the roof. Crews were able to control the fire 46 minutes after arrival, and no injuries were reported the...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

AC Truck Driving School

The Amarillo College continuing education Truck Driving Academy is now open for enrollment. All new applicants will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis. The college plans to expand by doubling program capacity for the Texas Panhandle. The eight week program consists of state-of-the-art simulator training, classroom instruction, and a practical application of driving skills.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Top 5 Underrated Amarillo Restaurants

When going out for a meal, franchise restaurants can be a bit boring, and some of Amarillo's more well-known spots can be a bit too expensive. It's always the best feeling when you are left full and satisfied at a reasonable price. Oftentimes, it's the small, local, and relatively unknown food spots that'll leave you with this ecstatic feeling.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Salvation Army Looking For Holiday Volunteers

It is moving toward the biggest time of the year, and the salvation army is looking for bell ringers for their annual Red Kettle Campaign. Volunteers are needed from November 14th through December 24th from 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday. Every dollar donated to the Red Kettle...
AMARILLO, TX

