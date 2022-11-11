ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Three teens die in Cullman County crash; two were students at Susan Moore High School

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
Three teenagers are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Alabama Highway 91, according to the Cullman County coroner's office; two of them were current students at Susan Moore High School in Blount County.

Alabama State Troopers reported a road closure after the crash at about 1:14 a.m. on Alabama 91 near Cullman County Road 549. According to several published media reports, a fourth person was airlifted from the scene of the crash for treatment.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick identified the deceased: Cayden Blake Britt, 15, of Oneonta; Dailan Kameron Jennings, 16, of Oneonta; and Evan Magana, 15, of Snead.

Susan Moore High School Principal Marsha Mitchell expressed sorrow in a Facebook post.

"With the heaviest of heart we share the devastating news that three from (our) community, two are current students, have passed away and another is currently being treated for injuries sustained in an accident," the post read. "With certainty, this is one of the hardest things we can face in our school and our community. Please continue to pray for the many days, weeks, and months ahead for the families of these students and the entirety of Bulldog Nation."

The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
