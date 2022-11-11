ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A closed church gives Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market a new home

By Carol Deptolla, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
A recently dissolved Lutheran congregation literally has given a new home to the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market and The Table, a collection of body-and-soul endeavors.

When the annual Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market opens its 14th season at 9 a.m. Saturday, it will be in the recently closed Capitol Drive Lutheran Church, 5305 W. Capitol Drive.

The building is a gift from the congregation to The Table, led by Venice Williams, who has been the interim director of the Fondy Food Center since May. (Fondy operates the winter market.)

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregation, facing dwindled membership, had decided to end its 90-year run. Its last church service was Sept. 25.

Capitol Drive Lutheran's membership peaked in the 1960s, when it had about 2,000 members and 500 to 600 children enrolled in its Sunday School, according to Deb Pipkorn, a member of the church's council. In the COVID era, she said, its congregation dropped to about 30, with about 15 attending services.

This week, representatives of Capitol Drive Lutheran and the ELCA's Greater Milwaukee Synod made the gift official, although The Table had been operating in the building since February. "We pray for The Table’s ministry to have great success within our walls that are now their walls," the friends of the church posted on Facebook.

"We are so grateful and so humbled," said Williams, who said she cries when she thinks of the gift the congregation made. "Already it has blessed the immediate neighborhood and greater Milwaukee community in so many ways."

The winter market's move there will make it more convenient to a new segment of shoppers. "North side residents, many of whom have never ventured to the winter farmers market when it was located at the Domes or the Tommy Thompson center (at State Fair Park), now have access" to locally grown and produced foods, Williams said.

Last season, the winter market moved from the Domes annex on the south side to the second floor of a Deer District building downtown. Although Williams acknowledged it wasn't the best location for the market, with its paid parking and second-floor location, "we were grateful it was there."

"On a Saturday, (the Domes) can generate quite a bit of income that can support the work they can do," Williams said, noting the landmark, county-owned indoor botanical gardens are in need of repair. "We understand that that’s a business and they need to do what’s best for their business."

A second church building, the parish center, was given to TenderCare daycare. The congregation started the daycare there more than 40 years ago; it's among the fraction of daycare centers rated five stars by the State of Wisconsin.

Williams might be best known as the executive director of Alice’s Garden, the 2-acre urban farm on the north side, but she's also a Lutheran lay minister. The Table functions as a ministry; it's what's known as a synodically authorized worshipping community of the ELCA.

It's fitting to Williams that the farmers market will take place in the former sanctuary. "Food and faith cannot be separated for me," she said.

When visitors stop in at the farmers market, which is open Saturdays until 2 p.m. through April 29 (except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's weekends), they can see the other operations in the building.

In what was the church's Third World Handcrafts Shoppe, Yoga FloWellness and Full Circle Healing Farm operate a wellness studio. At 10 a.m., before or after shopping the market, attendees could stop in for yoga, Williams said.

Mystic Phoenix Art will have retail sales but also a craft club at 10 a.m., where market shoppers can pause to create for a small fee, Williams said.

And Gastronomy Arts Studio is planning children's cooking classes on Saturday mornings, she said.

Others in the building are A Miracle Happened Wellness and Birth Services, a doula practice, and Ubuntu Research and Evaluation, which helps businesses evaluate equality in the workplace. More are coming, Williams said.

Pipkorn noted that church buildings often are sold when congregations dissolve. "But we really wanted something going on there for the ELCA. This was a good way to do it. There are good community programs going on now," she said.

In spite of the difficult decision to close Capitol Drive Lutheran Church, "it’s actually fun to be over there" now, Pipkorn said, because of the activity. It reminds her of when the church was a bustling congregation.

The overarching theme at The Table is vocation — when people's talents and passions can provide a living wage, Williams said.

Aside from plans for worship on Wednesday evenings or Sunday afternoon and Bible study, The Table will focus on community circles and training to explore vocational paths, Williams said.

It makes for a happier world, she said, when "human beings are more fulfilled, and you become a better community, a stronger community, a healthier community."

Williams also plans to have circles for knitting, crafts and other handiwork at The Table, and other gatherings. "It’s really inviting people to slow down again," she said.

During the farmers market, shoppers can find a dining area where they can sit to consume the prepared food and drinks they've bought from market vendors; puzzles will be on hand, as well.

Besides local produce, honey, cheese and other edible products, the market will have two local crafters among the vendors. The makers will change weekly, Williams said.

Shoppers should enter at the North 54th Street doors, although other entrances will be open.

Free street parking is available on Capitol Drive and side streets. The market advises parking on the south side of Capitol Drive, to avoid having to cross the busy street.

A ribbon cutting will open the market at 9 a.m.; Milwaukee Ald. Khalif Rainey will be in attendance. "We’re not taking this lightly," Williams said, "because the other thing that this space reminds us of is the sacredness of food."

Plans call for placing the winter market next season in the former Legacy Bank building at 2102 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Williams said, where she said Fondy Food Center now is the sole tenant. It's next door to the Fondy Farmers Market, which operates from early May to mid-November (Nov. 19 this year).

So the Capitol Drive site is "not a permanent home, but a beautiful home for 2022," Williams said.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

