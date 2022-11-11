Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson leads all rookies in sacks, 'on that upward trend'

Aidan Hutchinson leads all NFL rookies in sacks and got his first career interception last week.

But as the Detroit Lions defensive end starts to show more of the ability that made him the No. 2 pick in April's draft, he insists he is not worried about how his statistics compare to his peers.

"That’s cool, but I’m not really aiming to beat the other rookies," Hutchinson said Thursday. "That’s not really my mentality. It’s never been my mentality. I kind of think above that and just rolling every day and working hard."

Hutchinson's pass rush production has largely been confined to two games this season.

He had three sacks in the Lions' Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, and 1.5 in a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Six of his NFL rookie-leading nine quarterback hits came against the Commanders and Cowboys.

While Hutchinson's production has exceeded that of other rookie pass rushers Travon Walker (2.5 sacks, five QB hits) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (one sack, three QB hits), the No. 1 and 5 picks of the first round, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said he's most pleased with some of Hutchinson's other contributions on defense.

“I think the one thing that Aidan’s done a really good job of is buying into some of the things that we want to get done," Glenn said. "That can be technically, that can be scheme-wise and also being able to listen to him on some things that he likes also. And I think you do that with every player and I think that’s the new way, that’s the new age of listen to the player, letting him have input. Now do we install all those things? No, we don’t, but it’s good to hear him out."

The Lions tweaked their defense during their Week 6 bye to let Hutchinson rush more from a two-point stance out of the open-end position.

They also have started to use him more as an interior rusher in nickel situations, a role Glenn said will expand in the second half of the season.

"He messed up on some couple plays last week," Glenn said. "When (Aaron) Rodgers got out on that scramble, Aidan made a mistake on that one. But there aren’t too many times where he makes the same mistake and that’s a trait that he has. No one coached him on that, that’s just what he’s good at doing. But his pass rush on the edge, we’re starting to put him on the interior quite a bit. We didn’t get to it as much as we wanted to this past game, but you’ll start to see that. ... I’m excited to see him in those situations."

Hutchinson will play a key role in containing mobile Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields when the Lions (2-6) visit Soldier Field on Sunday.

The Lions have harped on being disciplined with their pass rush this week, and Hutchinson said he has reached the point where the game has slowed down enough for him to do that.

"I think definitely things have just gotten simpler in my head as you kind of go along and you play against all these different kinds of tackles," he said. "I think it’s gotten a lot better for me and I think, obviously talk about my progression, it’s definitely on that upward trend, I feel like, and especially with some of the scheme changes I feel like have been helping me and getting me in better positions."

Injury update

Kerby Joseph remains in concussion protocol after taking a friendly fire hit from Jeff Okudah against the Packers, but the rookie safety practiced without a red no-contact jersey for the first time Friday and is in line to return Sunday.

"He’s passed all the protocol to this point," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "He’s full go today and as long as there’s no issues he should be good for the game."

Receiver Josh Reynolds missed his third straight day of practice with a back injury Friday and is doutbful to play against the Bears. Reynolds injured his back in practice last week. Campbell said he will be re-evaluated Saturday.

And fullback Jason Cabinda is expected to make his season debut Sunday after practicing Friday for a third straight day. Cabinda, on the physically unable to perform list since the start of training camp after dealing with complications from offseason double ankle surgery, also can play tight end, where the Lions have been shorthanded since trading T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.

"(Cabinda) brings a level of physicality," tight ends coach Tanner Engstrand said. "Jason’s a physical football player and that’s something that we definitely want to hang our hat on in the tight end room is having a physical nature and being able to mix it up and get in there. But it’s been really good to see him out there practicing the last couple of weeks."

