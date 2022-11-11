Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX may have over 1 million creditors as 'dozens' of regulators probe collapse
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX could have more than 1 million creditors and has been in contact with "dozens" of regulators around the world, according to court documents, underlining the far-reaching impact from the stunning collapse of one of the industry's biggest players. The new bankruptcy court filings also offer new...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Crypto crisis continues. Here's the latest on the FTX collapse
Aftershocks from the massive earthquake in the trillion-dollar crypto industry last week continued to reverberate on Monday. Prices of digital currencies fell again as the crisis engulfing the market deepened over the weekend. Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has plummeted about 65% so far this year. It was trading at about $16,500 on Monday, according to CoinDesk. Analysts believe that it could fall below $10,000.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Buyer Beware. Even if your favorite movie star is selling
The best advice for investors has always been: Buyer beware. It's especially important in the unregulated Wild West of cryptocurrencies. The collapse of FTX, billed as an entry-level way to buy, sell and hold digital currencies, is a flashing warning sign for everyday investors caught up in the get-rich-quick aura of crypto.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Warren Buffett's company buys $4 billion stake in Taiwanese chip giant TSMC
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company surged on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had purchased a $4.1 billion stake in one of the world's largest chipmakers. In a filing with the United States' Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Berkshire Hathaway said it acquired about 60...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Who is Binance founder Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao, the billionaire who wants to 'rebuild' crypto?
Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao is once again in the global spotlight, this time as the self-appointed white knight of crypto as the industry is embroiled in crisis. The Canadian billionaire has made headlines this week for offering to come to the aid of entrepreneurs who are facing a cash crunch, in efforts to help "rebuild" the sector.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is under criminal investigation in The Bahamas
Authorities in The Bahamas are investigating potential criminal misconduct surrounding the stunning implosion of crypto exchange FTX, authorities said on Sunday. In a statement, the Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed the investigation into FTX, which is headquartered in The Bahamas. "In light of the collapse of FTX globally and the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Hold off on big purchases like TVs, Jeff Bezos warns
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession. The business leader offered his starkest advice yet on a faltering economy in an exclusive sit-down interview with...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his $124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Protocol, the tech-news focused website, will shutter and lay off its entire staff
Protocol, the upstart technology news website launched by former Politico owner and publisher Robert Allbritton in early 2020, will shutter later this week and lay off dozens of staffers, people familiar with the matter told CNN on Tuesday. Staffers were told at an all-hands meeting Tuesday that the news organization...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elon Musk heads to court over Tesla pay that made him the world's richest person
Tesla and CEO Elon Musk will spend this week in court to defend the massive compensation package that helped make him the world's richest man. The week-long trial in Delaware Court of Chancery will examine the 2018 compensation plan that the automaker's board of directors created for Musk. The automaker said at the time it could be worth nearly $56 billion, making it the largest compensation package for anyone on Earth from a publicly traded company, and the net value today is $50.9 billion.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Yet another key economic report is showing inflation pressures are easing
A key measure of inflation, wholesale prices, rose by 8% in October from a year before, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While still historically high, it was the smallest increase since July of last year and significantly better than forecasts. It's the second inflation report this month to show signs of cooling in the rising prices that have plagued the economy.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden rides midterm validation into high-stakes meeting with Xi
Thirty-seven minutes after wrapping up a late-night gala dinner with Asian leaders -- punctuated by plates of wild Mekong lobster and beef saraman -- an aide handed President Joe Biden the phone. On the other end of the line was David Trone, the millionaire Maryland wine retailer who was thousands...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China's real estate crisis could be over. Property stocks are soaring
Chinese authorities are making their biggest effort yet to end a crisis in the country's vast real estate sector that has weighed heavily on the economy over the past year. Shares of China's biggest property developer Country Garden soared as much as 52% in Hong Kong after Beijing on Friday unveiled a 16-point plan that significantly eases a crackdown on lending to the sector.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden and Xi sit down for high-stakes first in-person meeting as presidents
President Joe Biden on Monday greeted his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in person for the first time since taking office, their handshake launching high-stakes talks whose effects could ripple around the world. Biden and Xi walked toward each other from opposite sides of a hotel lobby and shook hands in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What's at stake for the world's top two economies as Biden and Xi meet
When President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, there were expectations on both sides of the Pacific that he would back away from the trade war his predecessor started with China nearly three years earlier. Frustrated by China's huge trade surplus and accusing it of stealing US intellectual property,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New records reveal foreign government spending at Trump's Washington hotel
The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump's Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents. The new documents offer concrete evidence of the rare practice...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden's past promises for US to defend Taiwan under microscope in meeting with China's Xi
When President Joe Biden first declared that the United States had an obligation to protect Taiwan should China move on it, his words were written off by some as a casual, if unfortunate, mischaracterization of American policy. The fourth time Biden made the same statement, it was evident he wasn't...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'I'm not looking for conflict': Biden discusses three-hour meeting with Xi
President Joe Biden held a three-hour talk Monday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and an opportunity that both sides appeared to hope would lead to an improvement in rapidly deteriorating relations. Emerging afterward, Biden told reporters he was "open and candid"...
