Freeport, PA

Tribune-Review

Westmoreland Conservation District adds 5 staff members

Four residents from Western Pennsylvania and another from the eastern end of the state have joined the Westmoreland Conservation District staff. Brandon Basinger of West Newton, Allie Shreffler of Mt. Pleasant, Kelly Linsenbigler of Apollo, Kylie Schultz of Pittsburgh and Ryan Peckheiser of Pottstown are the most recent additions to the technical staff of the Hempfield-based organization, according to Greg Phillips, district manager and CEO.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Government Technology

Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet

(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park district judge guides young people toward productive choices

With surgery scheduled to repair a torn ligament, baseball player Nick Arnoni knew he’d be in for plenty of pain afterward. He also knew that certain types of prescribed medications were causing major problems across the country because of their strong potential for addiction. So leading up to his operation, the Bethel Park High School graduate talked at length with his father about a safe course of action.
BETHEL PARK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

This 30-acre estate in Sewickley Heights is for sale for $7.9M

PITTSBURGH — A property sprawling over 30 acres of land in Sewickley Heights is currently on the market for $7.9 million. The property, known as Faraway Farm, is an equestrian estate located at 202-204 Scaife Road. It includes a 20-room Georgian-style manor home. The property is listed with Nicole Kriebel of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Preferred Realty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5th lawsuit claims Mammoth Park's Giant Slide is unsafe

A fifth lawsuit claims the rebuilt Giant Slide in Mt. Pleasant Township’s Mammoth Park is unsafe. The attraction at the 408-acre park owned by Westmoreland County includes two 100-foot steel racing slides along with a smaller 50-foot slide for children. The current $1.1 million configuration, which opened in July 2020 and closed a month later for safety improvements and additional signage before reopening in June 2021, replaced a single 96-foot slide that had been at the park since 1973.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 13, 2022

Richmond Viall III sold property at 436 Rockledge Drive to Christopher and Anne Blazak for $535,000. David Dickson sold property at 111 Sewickley Heights Drive to Benjamin Joseph Fuoss for $257,000. Edgeworth. ZRM LLC sold property at 209 Ohio River Blvd. to ZRM PA LLC for $1,609,135. Franklin Park. Louis...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 13, 2022

Kirk Vancamp sold property at 314 Second St. to Courtney Gibson for $400,000. Douglas Hunter sold property at 408 Eastern Ave. to Scott Whitney for $420,000. David Stroud sold property at 103 Virginia Ave. to John and Rebecca Sides for $369,900. Etna. John Kristoff II sold property at 53 Sycamore...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Disappointed in Spirit's Ft. Lauderdale move

Regarding the article “Spirit Airlines to cut flights from Arnold Palmer Regional to Ft. Lauderdale” (Nov. 8, TribLIVE): Does Spirit Airlines fail to understand that there are thousands of direct roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale to Latrobe passengers who use this airport from other places than Western Pennsylvania? I have been on flights with passengers from West Virginia and Ohio, and they are usually 85% full.
LATROBE, PA
asumag.com

University of Pittsburgh begins construction on 20-megawatt solar farm

A 20-megawatt solar farm in Pittsburgh will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next two decades. The solar farm is being built on 68 acres and will have about 55,000 solar panels. It is expected to be one of the largest solar installations in Western Pennsylvania, the university says in a news release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man who recorded child in Monroeville school bathroom gets probation

A man who lied his way into a Monroeville elementary school and positioned his phone to record a 10-year-old girl in the restroom earlier this year pleaded guilty on Tuesday to multiple charges. Brian Mintmier, 26, was admitted into the intensive, Allegheny County Common Pleas Mental Health Court program and...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Single-lane traffic to begin on I-70 near Yukon

Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction during daylight hours beginning Tuesday on Interstate 70 near the Yukon and Madison interchanges in South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships. The lane restriction will be in place, as needed, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., through Friday, according to...
YUKON, PA

