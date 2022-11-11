Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Westmoreland Conservation District adds 5 staff members
Four residents from Western Pennsylvania and another from the eastern end of the state have joined the Westmoreland Conservation District staff. Brandon Basinger of West Newton, Allie Shreffler of Mt. Pleasant, Kelly Linsenbigler of Apollo, Kylie Schultz of Pittsburgh and Ryan Peckheiser of Pottstown are the most recent additions to the technical staff of the Hempfield-based organization, according to Greg Phillips, district manager and CEO.
Local leaders working toward bringing businesses back to downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — City and county leaders hope that projects like redevelopment efforts in the lower Hill District and the Bus Rapid Transit system would help eventually spur foot traffic in Downtown Pittsburgh. But with 50 empty storefronts and a growing number of vacancies, current business owners said they need a more immediate resolution.
Construction underway for Beaver County’s first homeless shelter for men
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a project years in the making. In fact, the building now owned by The Cornerstone of Beaver County was the only option for Beaver County’s only men’s shelter. “It’s complex and it takes resources and support to be able to deliver...
Government Technology
Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet
(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park district judge guides young people toward productive choices
With surgery scheduled to repair a torn ligament, baseball player Nick Arnoni knew he’d be in for plenty of pain afterward. He also knew that certain types of prescribed medications were causing major problems across the country because of their strong potential for addiction. So leading up to his operation, the Bethel Park High School graduate talked at length with his father about a safe course of action.
This 30-acre estate in Sewickley Heights is for sale for $7.9M
PITTSBURGH — A property sprawling over 30 acres of land in Sewickley Heights is currently on the market for $7.9 million. The property, known as Faraway Farm, is an equestrian estate located at 202-204 Scaife Road. It includes a 20-room Georgian-style manor home. The property is listed with Nicole Kriebel of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, The Preferred Realty.
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Baden Borough police chief suddenly stepped down after a pending internal investigation. Many rumors are circulating and now community members want to know what happened. ”I just want to know what happened. I mean it’s pretty shocking for someone to just quit,” said Misty...
State police investigate theft of welding equipment worth over $25,000 from construction site
State police in Kiski are investigating the theft of welding equipment worth more than $25,000 from a construction site in Westmoreland County. The equipment belongs to West Penn Energy, according to the police report, and was taken from a 544 Bell Point Road in Bell Township after 8 a.m. Monday morning.
5th lawsuit claims Mammoth Park's Giant Slide is unsafe
A fifth lawsuit claims the rebuilt Giant Slide in Mt. Pleasant Township’s Mammoth Park is unsafe. The attraction at the 408-acre park owned by Westmoreland County includes two 100-foot steel racing slides along with a smaller 50-foot slide for children. The current $1.1 million configuration, which opened in July 2020 and closed a month later for safety improvements and additional signage before reopening in June 2021, replaced a single 96-foot slide that had been at the park since 1973.
Westmoreland commissioner about to get new job title: Mom
Gina Cerilli Thrasher is getting a new job: mother. She will become the first Westmoreland County commissioner to give birth while in office later this month when she and husband, Ernie Thrasher, welcome their first child, a boy. She knows the demands of motherhood will be a challenge, on top...
Merchants, motorists frustrated as Route 119 redo in Youngwood approaches its final year
Merchants and motorists in Youngwood are frustrated with the street closures and traffic interruptions that have been associated with reconstruction of the Route 119 corridor through town. They’ll have to bear with some disruptions for about another year, as the $24.1 million project isn’t scheduled to be completed until fall...
wtae.com
New homeless shelter "very close" to opening, according to city leaders
PITTSBURGH — As the cooler temperatures quickly arrive, city leaders are working to get homeless people off of the streets and into safe housing. A new shelter, Second Avenue Commons, is being prepared to open in the coming days. However, there is still no definite opening date. Nov. 15...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 13, 2022
Richmond Viall III sold property at 436 Rockledge Drive to Christopher and Anne Blazak for $535,000. David Dickson sold property at 111 Sewickley Heights Drive to Benjamin Joseph Fuoss for $257,000. Edgeworth. ZRM LLC sold property at 209 Ohio River Blvd. to ZRM PA LLC for $1,609,135. Franklin Park. Louis...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Nov. 13, 2022
Kirk Vancamp sold property at 314 Second St. to Courtney Gibson for $400,000. Douglas Hunter sold property at 408 Eastern Ave. to Scott Whitney for $420,000. David Stroud sold property at 103 Virginia Ave. to John and Rebecca Sides for $369,900. Etna. John Kristoff II sold property at 53 Sycamore...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Disappointed in Spirit's Ft. Lauderdale move
Regarding the article “Spirit Airlines to cut flights from Arnold Palmer Regional to Ft. Lauderdale” (Nov. 8, TribLIVE): Does Spirit Airlines fail to understand that there are thousands of direct roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale to Latrobe passengers who use this airport from other places than Western Pennsylvania? I have been on flights with passengers from West Virginia and Ohio, and they are usually 85% full.
asumag.com
University of Pittsburgh begins construction on 20-megawatt solar farm
A 20-megawatt solar farm in Pittsburgh will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next two decades. The solar farm is being built on 68 acres and will have about 55,000 solar panels. It is expected to be one of the largest solar installations in Western Pennsylvania, the university says in a news release.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man who recorded child in Monroeville school bathroom gets probation
A man who lied his way into a Monroeville elementary school and positioned his phone to record a 10-year-old girl in the restroom earlier this year pleaded guilty on Tuesday to multiple charges. Brian Mintmier, 26, was admitted into the intensive, Allegheny County Common Pleas Mental Health Court program and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former chief of staff says she was fired for reporting mold in state House district office
The former chief of staff for a Westmoreland County state legislator is suing him and members of the House Republican Caucus alleging that she was fired for reporting mold in the district office. Marcel Nicole Ingram of West Newton is suing in federal court for retaliation under Pennsylvania’s Whistleblower law...
Single-lane traffic to begin on I-70 near Yukon
Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction during daylight hours beginning Tuesday on Interstate 70 near the Yukon and Madison interchanges in South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships. The lane restriction will be in place, as needed, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., through Friday, according to...
