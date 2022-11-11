Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Cheyenne police looking for information on suspect in string of burglaries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in a series of burglaries at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center parking garage. The garage is located at 2310 House Ave., and as of today, Nov. 14, there have been six burglary reports....
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/14/22–11/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
shortgo.co
Assistance Identifying Larceny Suspects – Silent Witness
The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking information related to a series of catalytic converter thefts that occurred at the Tyrrell Honda and Chevrolet dealerships. Security footage shows two suspects crawling underneath parked vehicles in order to steal multiple devices. The suspect vehicle appears to be a dark blue, early 2000’s Chevy/GMC 2500, pickup truck with a color matched camper shell, tubular running boards, and 4×4 decals on the side of the bed.
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (11/4/22–11/11/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/15/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Barry Johnson – Violation of...
No Injuries Reported Following 2-Vehicle Crash in Cheyenne
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Cheyenne, police say. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pershing Boulevard and Warren Avenue. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the driver of a Ford Ranger was headed east on Pershing when they ran...
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the burglary occurred during the evening hours of Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Los Conejos Food Truck at 707 W. Lincolnway. "The food truck was broken into, and over $4,000...
Family seeks justice for slain Greeley woman
Angie Vega's father, Elmer Vega, said he's frustrated the family has to wait for justice.
Crash in Greeley leaves pedestrian dead at the scene
A 75-year-old has died after being struck by a truck on Friday afternoon in Greeley.
capcity.news
Cheyenne man arrested for multiple forgeries
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man has been arrested after committing several forgeries throughout the city. During a preliminary hearing today, Nov. 10, Judge Sean Chambers found that there was enough evidence for the cases against Matthew Scott Rose to go to the Laramie County District Court. According to...
Cheyenne Man’s Shooting Death ‘Still Being Actively Investigated’
Detectives with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the details and circumstances surrounding last month's deadly shooting near Burns. The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 24, at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Greeley Thursday
A 75-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on 8th Avenue in Greeley Thursday afternoon, according to police.
1310kfka.com
Mayday called: Loveland firefighter injured in house fire
A Loveland firefighter was hurt battling a house fire over the weekend. Firefighters were called to the 4800 block of Basswood Drive after 1 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a multi-family building they had to evacuate. Crews were working to ventilate the second floor when the ceiling collapsed, causing minor injuries to a firefighter. The firefighter was treated and released from the hospital. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council debates allowing open container laws for winter events
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A few city council members were disapproving of a resolution that would allow for the city’s open container law to be in effect for several events this winter. These resolutions pertained to the Christmas Parade and downtown shopping on Nov. 25 and 26, the “Santa...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/7/22–11/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins police officer fired after domestic violence charges
A Fort Collins police officer, accused in a domestic violence case, has been fired. Police Chief Jeff Swoboda announced Wednesday that the Valeri Pedraza was no longer employed by the agency after an internal investigation determined she violated police policies. She had previously been on paid leave since May when the alleged incident occurred. The internal investigation has no impact on the criminal case. Pedraza was charged with third-degree assault and domestic violence in the case following an off-duty incident. She was further charged with violating a protection order after her arrest. She’s pleaded not guilty in the case.
1310kfka.com
Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge
A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
1310kfka.com
Man armed with knife shot, killed by Greeley police
A suspect was shot and killed by Greeley police late Tuesday morning in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park. Police said a 33-year-old man, armed with a knife, barricaded himself inside a residence on the 100 block of East 20th Street. After three hours, police said the suspect exited the trailer with the knife in his hand, and a Greeley officer filed several rounds, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt in the incident.
cowboystatedaily.com
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
Fort Collins missing 12-year-old girls found safe
The two girls have been found safe.
Comments / 0