Eye on the Y: BYU English Society hosts Jane Austen Tea Party, BYU Music Dance Theatre alumnus joins Broadway’s ‘The Sound of Music’

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
BYU Newsnet
Adam S. Miller delivers BYU Maxwell Institute annual lecture
Adam S. Miller, a contemporary Latter-day Saint scholar and author, delivered the BYU Maxwell Institute’s annual lecture on the night of Nov. 12. In his lecture, titled “The Necessity of God: First person, Present Tense, Imperative Mood”, Miller talked about the interconnectedness of all people and how inherent God is in individual lives.
BYU Newsnet
BYU professors, students discuss navigating illness in a post-covid world
With winter sickness setting in, professors and students are sharing suggestions on how students can navigate illness in a post-COVID-19 world. Emma Jacob, a senior studying nursing at BYU, said protocol for illness is different this year than in previous years because people are more aware. She said the pandemic created some good health habits.
BYU Newsnet
Dancesport Championships at BYU kick off competition season for dancers
The Dancesport Championships brought together hundreds of the region’s dancers to kick off competition season in the Wilkinson Center Ballroom this weekend. The two-day competition here at BYU moves just about as quickly as the dancers on the floor. Every five minutes or so, a new heat is called...
BYU Newsnet
Living with pain: UVU graduate reflects on dealing with a chronic diagnosis
Looking back, there were many moments and various signs signaling there was something wrong. But nothing big. Just little, nonchalant things Lora Kendell mentioned to her doctor when she was in high school. Things that would have never mattered if the pain did not happen continually and intensely during her...
BYU Newsnet
No. 18 BYU women’s volleyball slays Saint Mary’s in a brutal 3-0 match
On Saturday afternoon in the Smith Fieldhouse, BYU swept Saint Mary’s in a nail biting match for both schools. Don’t let the sweep by BYU fool you. This match was a fight to the death in every set (25-18, 30-28, 25-19) with 14 tied scores in the first two sets and nine in the third set.
BYU Newsnet
BYU women’s hoops snaps Marriott Center win streak in 69-60 loss to Montana State
Amber Whiting’s home debut was spoiled at the hands of Montana State Saturday afternoon, as BYU women’s basketball fell 69-60 for the Cougars’ first home loss in nearly three years. “We’re learning right now,” Whiting said. “We need to be patient with ourselves and we will get...
BYU Newsnet
Police Beat: Nov. 4 – 15
Nov. 4 — A bike was reported stolen at the Life Sciences Building. Nov. 7 — Clothing was reported stolen at the University Laundry. Nov. 7 — A wallet was reported stolen at the Spencer Kimball Tower. Nov. 9 — An electric bike was reported stolen at...
