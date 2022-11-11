ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Eye on the Y: BYU English Society hosts Jane Austen Tea Party, BYU Music Dance Theatre alumnus joins Broadway’s ‘The Sound of Music’

By Carly Ludlow
BYU Newsnet
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BYU Newsnet

Adam S. Miller delivers BYU Maxwell Institute annual lecture

Adam S. Miller, a contemporary Latter-day Saint scholar and author, delivered the BYU Maxwell Institute’s annual lecture on the night of Nov. 12. In his lecture, titled “The Necessity of God: First person, Present Tense, Imperative Mood”, Miller talked about the interconnectedness of all people and how inherent God is in individual lives.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU professors, students discuss navigating illness in a post-covid world

With winter sickness setting in, professors and students are sharing suggestions on how students can navigate illness in a post-COVID-19 world. Emma Jacob, a senior studying nursing at BYU, said protocol for illness is different this year than in previous years because people are more aware. She said the pandemic created some good health habits.
BYU Newsnet

Dancesport Championships at BYU kick off competition season for dancers

The Dancesport Championships brought together hundreds of the region’s dancers to kick off competition season in the Wilkinson Center Ballroom this weekend. The two-day competition here at BYU moves just about as quickly as the dancers on the floor. Every five minutes or so, a new heat is called...
BYU Newsnet

Living with pain: UVU graduate reflects on dealing with a chronic diagnosis

Looking back, there were many moments and various signs signaling there was something wrong. But nothing big. Just little, nonchalant things Lora Kendell mentioned to her doctor when she was in high school. Things that would have never mattered if the pain did not happen continually and intensely during her...
BYU Newsnet

Police Beat: Nov. 4 – 15

Nov. 4 — A bike was reported stolen at the Life Sciences Building. Nov. 7 — Clothing was reported stolen at the University Laundry. Nov. 7 — A wallet was reported stolen at the Spencer Kimball Tower. Nov. 9 — An electric bike was reported stolen at...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy