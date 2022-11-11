Lincoln Journal Star. November 12, 2022. The big winner in Tuesday’s election wasn’t any single candidate or political party or issue. It was American democracy. Voter turnout nationally and in Nebraska didn’t match the record set in the 2018 midterms. But it was strong, especially in states like Michigan and Wisconsin with hotly contested races or where abortion rights were a driving issue in the campaign.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO