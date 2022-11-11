ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Veteran’s Day Food Deal: McDonald’s Offering Free Breakfast to Veterans & Active Military Members

This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active duty military members as a small token of appreciation for their service to our country. All current and former military members can receive a free meal during breakfast hours on November 11. The offer is one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and Any Size Soft Drink, Tea, or Premium Roast Coffee.
AL.com

Veterans Day 2022: Where can veterans eat free on Friday, Nov. 11? Restaurants deals, discounts

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a time to recognize and honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Veterans Day – then known as Armistice Day to marking in the end of World War I – was first commemorated in Nov. 11, 1919, The Nov. 11 is significant, marking the time when temporary cessation of hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
iheart.com

Here's A List Of Deals & Freebies For Veterans This Veterans Day

It's a SMALL token, a small way to say THANK YOU FOR SERVING to so many Veterans in honor of Veterans Day this Friday, Nov. 11th. So PLEASE spread the word and make sure EVERY Veteran you know, sees this list and takes advantage of the love! Thanks to Offers.com check out some 50+ opportunities for veterans and their families to celebrate - including free meals, food deals, entertainment and travel discounts, retail reductions, and more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Parade

270 Military Discounts and Everyday Freebies for Veterans and Military

The sacrifices troops make daily—to our country as well as to their own safety and time with their loved ones—are immeasurable. Veterans and military discounts are one very small way the rest of us can thank those who've served and protected American interests here and abroad. These brands offer veterans and/or military discounts all year long (not just on Memorial Day, Independence Day or Veterans Day—though those are nice too!), though offers can vary based on location and availability.
WNYT

Special Veterans Day Deals

While we will never be able to fully thank veterans for the sacrifices they’ve made, restaurant chains are honoring veterans with free meals and goodies. Here’s a list of some from Military.com. Take note that many of deals require some sort of proof of military service. 7-Eleven —...
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Veterans Day

Veterans Day has arrived. It is a day when Americans show gratitude to service members who are far too often forgotten by their country. The service of those individuals is worth appreciating because, too often, they aren't getting their due and are used as props by politicians. Service members are an at-risk group because of their service. That can get lost in the posturing of politicians.
Joel Eisenberg

Golden Corral Salutes Military With 22nd Annual Appreciation Night

The company’s yearly tradition continues on November 14. This article is attributed to the following outlet:GoldenCorral.com. Every year, the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain honors the U.S. military with an annual appreciation event. Active and retired military members are encouraged to attend, and to bring family and friends to also enjoy the celebration.
News 4 Buffalo

These 8 retailers are offering discounts for veterans on Veterans Day

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Veterans Day is Nov. 11 The last two months of the year, life kicks into overdrive. There is an abundance of activities, such as elections, holidays, celebrations, traveling and more. But none of these would be possible without the service of men and women in […]
enewschannels.com

NotaryCam’s ‘Help a Hero’ initiative returns for 2022 with complimentary online notarization for active duty and retired service members

(NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.) — NEWS: NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and a pioneering provider of remote online notarization and identity verification/authentication technology for real estate and legal transactions, today announced its semi-annual “Help a Hero” initiative will run Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13, 2022, and once again offer free remote online notarization (RON) sessions to United States veterans and current service members. The event allows active duty and retired service members to connect to a live notary public via NotaryCam’s secure virtual signing room to legally notarize, sign and execute documents and agreements online from anywhere in the world.
iheart.com

Local Deals for Veterans!

Veterans Day is today and there are tons of freebies and food deals for service members, their families and, of course, veterans – just make sure you have your ID. Here’s a list of what these chains are offering. Chili’s – Active-duty military and vets can dine in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy