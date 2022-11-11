ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

MNDOT Clears Trees Along Highway 73 North Of Duluth

Drivers along Highway 73 north of Duluth will want to be extra alert during the next few days. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of their plans to clear trees along part of that route - November 16 through November 18 as preparation work for a future project.
Playground Construction Set To Begin In Duluth’s Lincoln Park

Great news for families near Lincoln Park in Duluth as another improvement to the area is about to get underway. The City of Duluth Parks and Recreation division announced this week that construction will begin on Monday, November 14 on the Lincoln Park Improvement Project, starting with removal of the current playground equipment to make way for new and improved recreation facilities to be added starting in spring 2023.
Volunteers Needed Thanksgiving Week For Duluth’s Gobble Gallop

The Gobble Gallop is a fun Thanksgiving tradition in downtown Duluth that involves thousands of runners participating in the 5K, a 1 mile race and a kids event. As it is with all events of this caliber, it takes many volunteers to make the event a success. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, organizers need more volunteers for only November 24, but for the days leading up the event.
Fall Farmer’s Market Headed To Lincoln Park Thanksgiving

Miss the markets of summer? You're in luck because a fall farmer's market is headed to the Duluth area just before Thanksgiving. This is one of many fun fall events coming to the Northland (or should we say fall / winter). One great example of this is the annual 5K that takes place on Thanksgiving. The Gobble Gallop takes place in downtown Duluth once the holiday rolls around every year.
New Tattoo Shop Has Opened In Downtown Duluth

There is a new place to get tattoos and piercings done in Duluth, and it is located in downtown. The newest shop in town is called The House Of Pain Tattoo & Piercing Inc. They of course specialize in tattoo and body piercings and claim to sport the longest hours of availability in the area.
Check Out What Is New At Bentleyville This Year For 2022

It is almost that time of year again for Bentleyville 2022 to light up the night sky of the Duluth harbor to kick off the holidays. Celebrating its 19th year even the most seasoned Bentleyville visitor will be in awe of the new setup and exhibits. Starting with the entrance...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves

To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Duluthian Eliminated On Dancing With The Stars

This is sad news for Duluthians: actor and Duluth native Daniel Durant was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars on Monday night (November 14th). He made it pretty far but we would have loved for him to win!. In case you didn't know, the actor joined the cast of Dancing...
Retired Vikings Players Spotted At A Duluth Bar

What a great Minnesota Vikings game to watch with great plays on both sides of the ball. Two Retired Vikings players hosted a watch party in Duluth over the weekend. I feel like I'm still trying to pick my jaw up from off the floor after that crazy game in Buffalo. I'm not going to lie, I almost shut the game off at halftime when the Bills were up by 24 - 10. However, I'm so glad I didn't because wow.
Here’s What It’s Like Renting A Duluth Movie Theater

For our daughter's birthday, she requested that we rent a movie theater and watch Top Gun: Maverick with her friends and the family. We chose to rent a theater out at Zeitgeist Zinema in Downtown Duluth. The perk to using them for a theater rental is you can bring your own DVD or Blu-Ray to watch, so it's super slick. Dennis and Jamie were our incredibly accommodating hosts for the day, even opening the theater early because the afternoon and evening rental slots were already booked.
Joe Gatto From Impractical Jokers Is Coming To Duluth For Comedy Show

One of my all-time favorite comedians from the cast of the hit television show "Impractical Jokers" is Joe Gatto. He never fails to make me laugh and when he pretends to be yelling for someone in line that Is absolutely genius. Gatto is also a well-known actor, and producer. He is also known for the TV show “The Misery Index.”
