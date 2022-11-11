Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Bronco Sports
Broncos Secure Two Spots at Cross Country Nationals
BOISE, Idaho – — Yasmin Marghini and senior Jonathan Shields have qualified for the 2022 Division I Women's and Men's Cross Country Championships in Stillwater, Okla., the NCAA announced, Saturday afternoon. "I'm excited for both Jonathan and Yasmin to be able to compete at the NCAA Nationals meet,"...
Bronco Sports
Boise State Runs Past Cougars in Downtown Boise
BOISE, Idaho – Stout defense and five double-digit scorers lifted the Boise State men's basketball team to a 71-61 victory over Washington State in the Capital City Classic, Saturday evening at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise. Washington State (1-1) caught fire early and scored the game's first eight...
Bronco Sports
Boise State falls 3-1 to San Jose State
BOISE, Idaho – Boise State came up short on Senior Day in Bronco Gym falling 3-1 (27-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15) to the San Jose State Spartans in Mountain West action. The loss moved Boise State to 14-13 overall and 6-10 in the league, while SJSU improved to 19-7 and 13-3. Boise State battled the second-place Spartans hard through three sets and hit a solid .239 percent as a team, but it was not enough in the end as SJSU hit .329 overall including a dominant .439 percent in the decisive fourth set.
Bronco Sports
Broncos Trounce Wolf Pack
RENO, Nev. - Boise State found the end zone three times in the first half and twice more in the second en route to defeating Nevada 41-3 at Mackay Stadium in the snow, Saturday night. Redshirt senior wide receiver Billy Bowens registered the Broncos' first score, hauling in a 31-yard...
Bronco Sports
Boise State Cross Country Secures a Set of Top-10 Finishes at NCAA Regionals
SEATTLE, Wash. – The Boise State men's and women's cross country teams notched sixth-place finishes at the NCAA West Regionals, Friday. The men were paced by senior Jonathan Shields, who improved his position from 29th place at the 1k mark to 10th overall, recording a personal best of 28:41.2 in the men's 10k.
Bronco Sports
Boise State Falls to Eastern Washington
BOISE, Idaho – Natalie Pasco scored 23 points off the bench, including shooting 7-of-9 from long range, but Eastern Washington defeated Boise State 83-74, Friday night in ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos started the game aggressive defensively, forcing four turnovers in the first four minutes to jump out to a...
Bronco Sports
Strong Second-Half Defense Propels Broncos Past Wildcats
BOISE, Idaho – A strong defensive stand in the second half pushed Boise State to a 63-52 win over Weber State, Sunday, at ExtraMile Arena. The Wildcats (0-1) raced out to a quick 12-4 lead, but the Broncos ended the first quarter on a 6-2 run to cut the lead to six after ten minutes of play. Though Boise State struggled to score in the second quarter, a smothering defense allowed the team to claw back into the game, including a Jayda Clark layup with five seconds left in the half to give the Broncos a 25-24 lead heading into the break.
