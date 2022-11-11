ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Comments / 12

Pat SF
1d ago

I’ve read a few articles about these critters.. They’re so intelligent that it’s almost scary .. like beings from another galaxy..

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Guardian

Octopuses throw objects at one another, researchers observe

They hunt alone, are prone to a scrap, and even cannibalise one another. And octopuses appear to have another antisocial arm to their behaviour: they hurl jet-propelled clouds of silt, algae and even shells. Researchers studying Octopus tetricus, the common Sydney octopus, have filmed the cephalopods gathering debris in their...
Ars Technica

Take that! Octopuses caught on camera vigorously throwing debris at each other

Octopuses in Australia have been caught on camera gathering silt, shells, or algae and throwing the debris, according to a new paper published in the journal PLoS ONE. It's the first time this kind of throwing behavior has been reported in octopuses, and the authors believe there is evidence that some of the recorded throws that hit others were deliberately targeted, suggesting the behavior plays a social role.
TheStreet

Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki

Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
KISS 106

South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
BGR.com

This hideous 6,000-pound monstrosity is the biggest fish ever caught

A group of researchers in Portugal discovered the largest fish ever found back in 2019. The giant sunfish, which weighed over 6,000 pounds, was dead, floating on the surface of the water when they found it. The researchers were in the area, working off the coast of the Azores when they spotted the carcass and hauled it to shore.
iheart.com

Woman swallowed whole by python

A missing Indonesian grandmother was swallowed whole by a python. CNN Indonesia reported that the family of 54-year-old Jahrah reported her missing after they say she went to collect rubber on a plantation October 24, 2022 near her home in Jambi, Indonesia. Betara Jambi Police Chief S. Herafa said her...
France 24

First 'concrete picture' of Neanderthal family revealed by DNA

The new research, published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, used DNA sequencing to look at the social life of a Neanderthal community, finding that women were more likely to stray from the cave than men. Previous archaeological excavations have shown that Neanderthals were more sophisticated than once thought, burying...
Outsider.com

Man Frees Moose From Barbed Wire Fence, Immediately Gets Attacked: VIDEO

A good Samaritan who stumbled upon a young moose tangled in a barbed wire fence learned the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished. YouTube user James Bosely noticed the animal extremely wound in the sharp barbs as he was walking down a secluded dirt road. The moose, a yearling, was struggling and moaning and lying in the grass. So Bosely carefully and successfully pulled the fence away.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

583K+
Followers
66K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy