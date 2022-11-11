Read full article on original website
Hit-and-run, multi-car crash leads to arrest
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he fled the scene of a multi-car crash in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, November 11 around 7:00 p.m., four cars were driving along Interstate 80 West in Pocono Township. At one point police say one car […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man opens fire on car in Bethlehem park, police say
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping charges in an incident at a park in Bethlehem. Daniel Fegely Jr., 25, was charged Monday after shots were fired at Madison Park on Saturday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. The two victims, a...
Head-on crash injures 2 in Lehigh Township, police say
Two people were taken to a hospital after a head-on crash Sunday evening on Route 248 at Gap View Drive in Lehigh Township, police report. A witness told investigators a Hyundai Sonata crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Chevrolet Trailblazer, township police Chief Scott Fogel said in a news release. The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m., the chief added.
sanatogapost.com
Hit-Run Suspect Sought in Hereford Property Crash
HEREFORD TOWNSHIP PA – A hit-and-run driver, whose identity is not yet known, is being sought by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading in connection with a property damage accident. It occurred sometime between Friday (Nov. 11, 2022) at 9:30 p.m. and Saturday (Nov. 12) at 7:30 a.m. near a residence at 54 Star Rd. in Hereford, Berks County, troopers said.
Cops: Missing man who climbed into dumpster found dead in recycling plant
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man who climbed into a dumpster after attending a house party was later found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County, the local DA's office said in a statement,Kellen Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, was visiting a relative at Kutztown University, the Berks County District Attorney's office said in a news release. He was last seen leaving a party early Saturday morning.Investigators found surveillance video showing Bischoff, alone, climbing into a dumpster behind a Dollar Tree store on Constitution Boulevard in Kutztown."Several hours later, a trash hauler was observed arriving at this location. The contents of this dumpster were then emptied and compressed into the rear of the recycling truck and transported to the Total Recycling Facility," the news release says.Police arrived at the facility before 9 a.m. Saturday after hearing a body was found.An autopsy was completed Monday.The DA's office says they have not found evidence of foul play, and that Bischoff's death was likely an accident.
WGAL
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV hits hay bale, catches fire in Lower Milford
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A bale of hay in the road caused a car fire in Lehigh County. An SUV hit the hay bale just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Limeport Pike in Lower Milford Township, state police said. The car then turned onto Chestnut Hill Church Road, where...
3 Suspects Sought For Vandalism At Berks Co. Quarry: Police
Authorities in Berks County are asking for the public's help in tracking down three vandalism suspects. Police in Robeson Township said the trio wandered onto the H&K Group's Birdsboro Quarry on Hay Creek Road at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. They're wanted in connection with a vandalism and...
State police investigate stolen EBT funds
TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a report of funds stolen from an EBT card. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday, troopers were informed of a victim who had their identity stolen. PSP stated along with the identity theft, the 31-year-old victim also had a disposition of funds stolen from her […]
Pickup truck driver shot while trying to tow vehicle in Logan
Investigators say a 36-year-old was found with two gunshot wounds inside of the pickup truck just before two this morning.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes, rolls into wooded area of Illick's Mill Park
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities in Bethlehem are investigating a crash that sent a car rolling into the woods. Police say the car left the road Sunday afternoon, near the 100 block of Illick's Mill Road. The car ended up on its side, near railroad tracks along Illick's Mill Park. There's...
Container holding fire from smokey Palmer hotel walked out by man who lit it, police say
A 38-year-old Bushkill Township man is charged with arson and related counts after he lit a fire in a container on Thursday morning in a Palmer Township hotel room and when the smoke got too thick, walked out of the building carrying the receptacle, police report. The man checked in...
Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier
A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 30 in Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down a stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County on Monday morning. Route 30/Lincoln Highway was closed in both directions between Hoover Road and Chestnut Street in Gap. The crash has since been cleared and the road is now open. Traffic resources.
WFMZ-TV Online
Threat disrupts school at LCTI for 3rd day in a row
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Another day, another threat disrupting classes at Lehigh Career and Technical Institute. Tuesday was the third time police have been called to the school since Friday. State Police said they are determined to figure out who is calling in these threats, but parents tell us they're worried for their children's safety, and we spoke with a student who said he has now lost three days worth of hands-on education that can't really be taught online.
Man charged with attempted kidnapping, shooting of woman in Bethlehem park
An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and kidnapping charges after allegedly trying to pull a woman through a car window and shooting at the vehicle as it fled a Bethlehem park. Daniel Charles Fegely, 25, of the 800 block of South Fourth Street, is facing charges of two counts...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ambulance and car collide in Muhlenberg Township
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. -- An ambulance and car collided in Muhlenberg Township, Berks County. It happened Saturday afternoon on the 5th Street Highway. Emergency dispatchers say there were reports of injuries. But there's no word on the severity of those injuries. At this point, the cause of the crash is...
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
