This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days, including one in Allen County and one in Putnam County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

• There were 13.1 new hospital admissions for COVID illness per 100,000 people in the Allen County area in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 2.7% of all staffed inpatient beds were occupied by patients with COVID illness, a slight decline from the previous week.

Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties remain under “medium” COVID risk advisories, during which the CDC recommends additional precautions for those at higher risk for severe illness.

• Blanchard Valley Health System will discontinue temperature screenings at its entrances starting Monday, Nov. 14, after the CDC and federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services loosened screening requirements for health care facilities. The change will not affect Birchaven Village nor Independence House.

• Allen County Public Health will continue offering updated COVID-19 boosters and influenza vaccines at its off-site immunization clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at Clock Tower Plaza, 927 N. Cable Road, Lima, in suites 195 and 200, through Friday, Dec. 30.

Allen County

Cases ` 31,695 ` +72

Deaths ` 492 ` +1

Recovered ` 30,833 ` +119

Auglaize County

Cases ` 13,356 ` +45

Deaths ` 191 ` 0

Recovered ` 12,942 ` +51

Hardin County

Cases ` 8,287 ` +34

Deaths ` 164 ` 0

Recovered ` 8,033 ` +15

Putnam County

Cases ` 9,355 ` +18

Deaths ` 160 ` +1

Recovered ` 9,112 ` +41

Van Wert County

Cases ` 7,757 ` +17

Deaths ` 152 ` 0

Recovered ` 7,547 ` +41

Ohio

Cases ` 3,208,165 ` +10,865

Deaths ` 40,257 ` +8

Recovered ` 3,130,017 ` +9,992

Recovered defined as symptom onset more than 21 days prior, not deceased. Only verified deaths included now.

Source: coronavirus.ohio.gov

Updated 2 p.m. 11/10/22

Get the shot

