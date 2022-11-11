Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Plans for Upcoming NXT Pre-Shows, Johnny Gargano Pulled From WrestleCade
– Fightful Select reports that WWE is planning to feature more wrestling personalities for upcoming pre-shows for NXT premium live events. The next premium live event for NXT is Deadline, scheduled for December 10 in Orlando, Florida. – Fightful Select also reports that Johnny Gargano was pulled from a scheduled...
411mania.com
Top Dolla Hosting 6th Annual Canned Food Drive Next Week
Top Dolla’s sixth annual Canned Food Drive will take place next week. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account on Sunday to announce that the event will take place at the college football game beterrn Maryland and Ohio State football game on Sunday. You can find more details...
411mania.com
Scarlett Comments After Women Thrown Out of WWE Show For Throwing Drink At Her
Scarlett had a bit of an altercation from an unruly fan at last night’s WWE house show, which led to the fan being ejected from the venue. As noted, the incident took place at the live event in Peoria, Illinois and saw the fan get ejected after she threw a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside for the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. PWInsider has new details regarding exactly what went down.
411mania.com
Peoria Civic Center Releases Statement on Fan Incident With Scarlett at WWE Live Event
– As previously reported, a fan was ejected from a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois after throwing a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside for a match featuring Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre. Central Illinois Proud has a report on the incident, along with a statement from the Peoria Civic Center.
411mania.com
AEW Countdown to Full Gear Scheduled to Air Friday on TNT
– TNT has scheduled the AEW Countdown to Full Gear for Friday at 11:00 pm EST following the live edition of AEW Rampage. Full Gear 2022 will air the following night live on pay-per-view. The event is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
411mania.com
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
