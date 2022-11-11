ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
411mania.com

Top Dolla Hosting 6th Annual Canned Food Drive Next Week

Top Dolla’s sixth annual Canned Food Drive will take place next week. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account on Sunday to announce that the event will take place at the college football game beterrn Maryland and Ohio State football game on Sunday. You can find more details...
411mania.com

Scarlett Comments After Women Thrown Out of WWE Show For Throwing Drink At Her

Scarlett had a bit of an altercation from an unruly fan at last night’s WWE house show, which led to the fan being ejected from the venue. As noted, the incident took place at the live event in Peoria, Illinois and saw the fan get ejected after she threw a drink at Scarlett, who was ringside for the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. PWInsider has new details regarding exactly what went down.
411mania.com

AEW Countdown to Full Gear Scheduled to Air Friday on TNT

– TNT has scheduled the AEW Countdown to Full Gear for Friday at 11:00 pm EST following the live edition of AEW Rampage. Full Gear 2022 will air the following night live on pay-per-view. The event is being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
