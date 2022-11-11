Read full article on original website
McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy won the nomination Tuesday for House speaker, clearing a first step with majority support from his colleagues, but he now faces a weeks-long slog to quell right-flank objections before a final vote in the new year. McCarthy has led House Republicans this far, and with the party now on the cusp of majority control, he has a chance to seize the gavel from Nancy Pelosi if Democrats are defeated. The GOP leader pushed through the internal party election on a 188-31 vote, with ballots cast by new and returning lawmakers, but the challenges ahead are clear. McCarthy will need to grind out support from no fewer than 218 lawmakers from his slim ranks when the new Congress convenes in January, leaving just a few votes to spare. “We’ve got our work cut out for us,” McCarthy said, his voice strained after the vote.
Judge strikes down Title 42 policy blocking asylum-seekers
A federal judge on Tuesday vacated the Title 42 policy that allowed border agents to rapidly expel migrants without letting them seek asylum, toppling a Trump-era policy embraced by the Biden administration. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, D.C., found the policy violated the Administrative Procedures Act (APA), striking down the controversial policy and […]
Alert Center: Lookahead to Donald Trump's announcement
As Donald Trump prepares to make an announcement tonight at 9 p.m., News 12's Kurt Semder speaks with local political expert professor Kevin Malone on what to expect.
White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck
The Biden administration asked Congress for billions more in funding this year to address COVID-19 and the ongoing war in Ukraine. The post White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Virginia farm workers among delegation travelling to D.C. to push agriculture bill
More than 60 farm workers are travelling to Washington, D.C. this week to push Congress to pass the bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act, according to a news release from The United Farm Workers, the UFW Foundation, Pineros Campesinos Union del Norte and La Union del Pueblo Entero. The Farm Workforce...
County’s efforts to regulate pipeline are challenged in court
Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, is suing Story County to block efforts to regulate the pipeline’s construction and location. Summit filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court for Southern District of Iowa against the Story County Board of Supervisors. The company is alleging the […] The post County’s efforts to regulate pipeline are challenged in court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
