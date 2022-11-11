ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Takes Nasty Spill Down Stairs, in Neck Brace

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3IOq_0j7bkNH200
(Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Camila Alves McConaughey, the wife of Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, revealed on Thursday (November 10th) that she recently fell while walking down the stairs. In an Instagram post, Matthew McConaughey’s wife shared an image of herself wearing a neck brace. “Sh** Happens,” she captioned the post. “I am ok but… Don’t fall people… don’t fall…”

She also offered some keen advice on how to avoid a nasty fall like the one she had. “Ladies hold your long dresses up or lose pants up when going by down the stairs!! wind blew mine as I was midair, pant fabric wrapped around my shoe and down the floor I went… A silly fall, turned into not so silly neck situation, recovery time ahead…”

Following the news about the injury, friends and fans of Matthew McConaughey offered some sympathy and words of encouragement. Actress Rita Wilson declared, “Oh Oh no!!!!!!! Im so sorry!” While Isla Fisher added, “Still looking beautiful.”

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Reveals She and the Actor Do Not Remember Their Wedding Date

During a March 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila admitted that she and the Hollywood star do not remember their wedding date. “Matt and I are not good with dates with our marriage,” Camila admitted. “We go back and forth all the time.”

Camila, who married Matthew McConaughey in 2012, recalled one conversation about the wedding dates. “I had my tequila already and I was just feeling very feisty and I was going back to Matt like, ‘No, you got the date wrong,’” she explained. “And he goes, ‘No, you got the date wrong.’ We’re going back and forth and my friend wanted a beer, so I’m looking for a beer and I had one of the koozies. I opened the drawer to grab a koozie and right there — I started cracking up so bad — it was a koozie from our wedding, and both Matthew and I were wrong.”

Matthew McConaughey’s wife also said that she needed someone to write down the date. Although they have been married for over a decade now, Camila said that they didn’t hit it off when they first met. “I had just six months, maybe seven months before, [broken up] with somebody in the industry, an actor actually. I was just terrified of anybody in the industry. So when he actually invited me to have margaritas, I was like, ‘No thank you. Nope, nope, I’m good. I’m going to sit right here.’ I’m turning my back to the table, but he got up, came over and talked.”

Despite the first impressions, Camila and Matthew eventually worked through everything and became engaged on Christmas Day in 2011. They were married in 2012.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Makes It Known She’s His Number One Fan in New Photo

Showing off some love for her husband Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean declared herself as the country music star’s #1 fan in a new Instagram post. On Wednesday (October 26th), Jason Aldean shared the snapshot of him and Brittany, who was rocking a t-shirt with his face on it. “You look good in my shirt baby!!!!!” Aldean declared. Brittany commented in the section “#1 fan.”
suggest.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Dines With A Surprising Royal Family Member

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t the only royals with Hollywood connections—Princess Eugenie was recently spotted hanging out in London with Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey’s wife. Eugenie And Alves Step Out In London. The pair was spotted hugging on the street before walking into a restaurant in...
OK! Magazine

'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards

Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Outsider.com

MMA Star Dead at 33 After ‘Eating Poisoned Watermelon’

Russian MMA star Alexander Pisarev has died unexpectedly at the young age of 33. According to preliminary reports, the fighter died after eating poisoned watermelon. Tragically, Pisarev was found dead by his father in his Moscow apartment on October 30. As an anonymous member of the MMA star’s Tomahawk team...
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion

We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year. During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special. “It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES 'FRIENDS'...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

582K+
Followers
66K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy