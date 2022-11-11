The Kansas State Board of Education wants to see Native American mascots in non-tribal K-12 schools retired in the next three to five years. “I’m shocked that we didn’t hear of this before, we should have known this a long time ago to be honest with you,” says Janet Waugh, representing District 1 encompassing Riley and Pottawatomie Counties. “I’ve been here 24 years and this is really the first time this issue has ever came to us.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO