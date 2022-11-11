Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Assessor race could come down to provisional ballots
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — One of the local races in Jefferson County is still tightly contested as we enter the afternoon after election day. For the race for Jefferson County Assessor, incumbent Mary Banahan — who ran a write-in campaign — is leading by one vote against challenger Michael Vocelka who also ran as a write-in candidate.
1350kman.com
Kansas Board of Education approves recommendation for districts to retire Native mascots in next 5 years
The Kansas State Board of Education wants to see Native American mascots in non-tribal K-12 schools retired in the next three to five years. “I’m shocked that we didn’t hear of this before, we should have known this a long time ago to be honest with you,” says Janet Waugh, representing District 1 encompassing Riley and Pottawatomie Counties. “I’ve been here 24 years and this is really the first time this issue has ever came to us.
$99M investment brings ‘Hire’ education to Manhattan
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Manhattan Area Technical College wants to expand its footprint in Northeast Kansas and it plans to do so by raising $99 million. The Tech school hopes to raise $69 million for expansion, then raise an additional $30 million for renovations. On Friday, Nov. 11 the school hosted a groundbreaking for an […]
🎥: US Army Blackhawk Helicopter lands at Amanda Arnold Elementary School
MANHATTAN - On Veterans Day, students at Amanda Arnold Elementary School received a special visit from soldiers from Fort Riley, who arrived in a Blackhawk helicopter on the field outside the school. Students excitedly waited on the basketball courts for their special guests to arrive. As the helicopter got closer...
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
Riley County Arrest Report November 11
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MICHAEL DUANE WESTGARE, 42, Manhattan, Parole Violation; Bond $750. INAIJHA NICOLE SUELTO, 22, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or...
News Channel Nebraska
Home fire near Beatrice Fire Headquarters, fought Saturday
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska fire department had a short distance to go, responding to a Saturday afternoon fire. The Beatrice Fire Department was summoned across the street north of the fire station, to 622 Bell Street, at 3:40 p.m. A fire, believed caused by an electrical problem, broke out in the attic of the house. Firefighters observed smoke coming from the roof and through the house….and had the flames extinguished in about twenty minutes. Electric and gas utility crews were summoned to the scene to shut off service.
WIBW
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
KSNT
Much of Northeast Kansas under a Winter Weather Advisory as first snowfall event moves in
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – 7:00 P.M. Monday – 6:00 A.M. Tuesday – Anderson, Brown, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lyon, Morris, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Precipitation chances move into northeast Kansas as early as this morning, especially in our northwestern counties. However, it appears...
Fire causes major damage to Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home on Saturday night. When crews arrived at 2500 Farm Bureau Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, they searched the home and determined everyone was out. The fire was extinguished in 10 minutes. Two people and a dog escaped before crews arrived. A total […]
ksal.com
Two Killed in Wrong Way Crash
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford F 150 pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I 70. A 2013 Honda Civic passenger car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane. Both vehicles collided head on.
Kansas felon involved in crash during police pursuit
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on multiple allegations after a vehicle pursuit and crash. On Friday evening, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Joe Perry. The driver of the suspect vehicle initiated a pursuit. Officers discontinued the pursuit at 16th and Wanamaker.
Shawnee Co. resident robbed at gunpoint, looking for 2 suspects
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men accused of robbing another man at gunpoint. The sheriff’s office reported it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a resident in the . The individual reported two men robbed them at gunpoint. The resident said he did not recognize […]
Kansas man, Colorado woman die in car crash
A Kansas man and a Colorado woman died in a crash on Saturday, Nov. 12.
WIBW
2 arrested after authorities called to “deplorable living conditions”
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people in Holton were arrested after authorities were called to investigate what they call “deplorable living conditions.”. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, it and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 513 Kansas Ave. in Holton after they received reports of “deplorable living conditions.”
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75
AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
republic-online.com
Moore walk-on success story at Kansas State
MANHATTAN — Austin Moore was a standout football player for the Louisburg High School Wildcats. He was an All-Frontier League and an All-Spotlight performer on both sides of the ball, playing linebacker and running back.
‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
News Channel Nebraska
Three Huskers to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Nebraska baseball standouts Jeff Christy, Alex Gordon and Jeff Leise are part of the seven-member 2022 class set to be inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Beatrice, Neb. Christy was a standout at Lincoln Southeast and played two seasons at Barton County...
