Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs elected governor over Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake
PHOENIX – After days of ballot counting, Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected governor in a hotly-contested race against election-denying Republican Kari Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The victory is a relief to Arizona Democrats,...
wsiu.org
Social equity cannabis entrepreneurs say Illinois’ regulatory process continues to delay their store openings
Cannabis isn’t typically on the agenda at the City Club of Chicago. “I looked in the room and I said, ‘We got a light room today! What, people didn’t wanna talk about weed?’ I didn’t get that,” exclaimed Club Chair Jacki Robinson-Ivy as she looked around the unusually sparsely populated banquet hall at Maggiano’s in River North on Nov. 3.
wsiu.org
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
wsiu.org
ISBE's Student Advisory Council features a pair of southern Illinois high school students
Two of the 26 high school students named to the Illinois State Board of Education's Student Advisory Council call southern Illinois home. Jenna Jiang, a junior at Eldorado High School, is one of the 20 new members and Kaylee Horn, a senior at Carrier Mills-Stonefort High School, is one of the six returning members.
Comments / 0