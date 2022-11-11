ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Cornhuskers are finalists for 2023 ATH from Louisiana

By Jakob Ashlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of six finalists for 2023 three-star athlete Jahiem Johnson. The other finalists are Mississippi State, Washington, Washington State, Tulane, and Indiana. Johnson is expected to announce his decision on November 14th.

Johnson attends Hammond High School in Hammond, LA. He plays both wide receiver and cornerback. According to Hudl , he ran an impressive 4.45 40-yard dash. He is listed at 6’1″ and 175 pounds.

The Cornhuskers continue to aggressively recruit in the state of Louisiana. They gained commitments from wide receiver Omarion Miller and running back Arnold Barnes III, and they have made offers to a number of prospects in the state.

