Lindsay's Locks for Week Eleven of College Football

LOL Remember this?

That's exactly what happened. Nix finished with only 290.5 combined passing and rushing yards because he CAUGHT A TOUCHDOWN.

(Prize Picks sorta fixed that this week, all combined QB lines now include receiving touchdowns, but receiving yardage does not count towards combined lines)

Couple that with TreVeyon Henderson not playing due to injury and Travis Dye coming 1 yard short (not joking here) and we had our first losing week in a while. Time to get back on the wagon and stay in the green.

Week Ten's picks

Pick #1: USC RB Travis Dye OVER 105.5 Rushing Yards

Yes he missed last week, but...Y'all know that Colorado is bad, right? They're 130th (out of 131 teams) in rushing yards allowed per game at 232.6. But did you also know that Travis Dye is good? T25 in total yardage (858 yards) and yards per carry (6.31). Statistically, this makes perfect sense and we're gonna shoot the shot, despite the near miss last week.

Pick #2: Texas RB Bijan Robinson OVER 24.5 Fantasy Points

Speaking of good running backs, Bijan Robinson has 1129 yards (6th in the country) at 5.88 per carry (29th). Not as great of a matchup, because TCU is "only" 70th in the country at rushing defense, but we're going with the Longhorns back here to score a few tuddies.

Pick #3: Oregon QB Bo Nix OVER 3.5 Combined Touchdowns

It's going to be a shootout in Eugene this weekend as Washington comes in 13th in the country at 38.6 PPG. The only thing popping off more than the scoreboard is going to be our wallets. (And yes, this prop counts receiving touchdowns, too)

Pick #4: Kentucky QB Will Levis OVER 200.5 Passing Yards

Talking about teams that are bad, can we talk about Vanderbilt? They're allowing 314 passing yards per game, and after a tough matchup against Tennessee, Levis needs a "get right" game and the Commodores defense will likely give him one.

Pick #5: UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards

We're rushing heavy this week, but that's to be expected when the weather starts to dip like it has across the country. Also taking advantage of yet another bad matchup, as Arizona is 6th worst in the country at stopping the run (218.7 YPG) and DTR put up over 100 on the ground against Arizona State last week. Let's let the good times roll.

Bet: USC RB Travis Dye OVER 105.5 Rushing Yards, Texas RB Bijan Robinson OVER 24.5 Fantasy Points, Oregon QB Bo Nix OVER 3.5 Combined Touchdowns, Kentucky QB Will Levis OVER 200.5 Passing Yards, UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards

Odds options:

Flex Play: 5 of 5 correct = 10x, 4 correct = 2x, 3 correct = 0.4x

Final Thoughts:

Biggest concerns here are Robinson not scoring enough to hit the 25 number on fantasy points and Colorado's defense being so bad that Bo Nix can beat them by just handing it off 40 times. Still feel good about the slate.

Enjoy the games, everyone.

