Brown County, WI

Fox11online.com

Festival Foods Turkey Trot returns for 15th year

(WLUK) -- Lace up your running shoes before gathering around the dinner table for that Thanksgiving feast. This year marks the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. Events are held Thanksgiving day throughout a variety of communities. In northeast Wisconsin, Turkey Trots are planned for Appleton, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc and Oshkosh.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bellin Run Shoe Drive gives new life to old shoes

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Give new life to your old running shoes!. The Two-Day Bellin Run Shoe Drive kicks-off today in Green Bay. The Bellin Shoe Drive is patterning with Sneakers4Funds to collect gently worn, used and new sneakers and running shoes, which will provide inventory for micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations who seek to help themselves out of poverty with work. Sneakers4Funds will donate a set amount to the Bellin Run and our charity partners for each pound of shoes collected.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Turkeys to be donated on behalf of donors at blood drives Friday

(WLUK) -- You can donate blood and donate a Thanksgiving turkey at the same time this week. The Community Blood Center is hosting blood drives in the Appleton, Oshkosh and Green Bay areas on Friday. The drives are located at:. Community First Champion Center. 5000 W. Champion Dr., Grand Chute.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Food Project food drive starts Monday with Paul's Pantry

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving Season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Monday starts with donations...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

'Wild mustang' that swam in bay captured in Door County

DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A horse described as a "wild mustang" that had been loose in Door County was captured Monday morning in Sturgeon Bay. The Door County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page just before 2:15 p.m. that the horse had been secured. A pair of sightings were previously reported on Monday.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Food Drive continues Tuesday in Menasha for St. Joseph Food Program

MENASHA (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Tuesday is a collection...
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school for Veterans Day celebration

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Shawano students got a chance to explore a Black Hawk helicopter Thursday as part of a Veterans Day celebration. Shawano Community Middle School students honored veterans with a breakfast and programming before the helicopter arrived on the football field Thursday morning. But students didn't just get to...
SHAWANO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Death on Appleton's west side considered suspicious

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they are investigating a suspicious death. Police were called to a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a possible deceased person. When officers arrived, they confirmed the death. The circumstances surrounding the death are under...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Crews battle house fire in Shawano County

During this long duration event, the Fox Valley will pick up an inch or two of snow, while areas farther north will get 2-4″. Hundreds of thousands of hunters, hundreds of millions of dollars. Mother of boy killed in fatal crash talks to police. Updated: 17 hours ago. Michelle...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Celebrate the Season with Green Bay Olive Oil Co.

Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some fun entertaining ideas. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or seasonally at their Fish Creek location - 4083 Main Street. For...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Horse on the loose in Door County

TOWN OF SAVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- The Door County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an area off Bay Shore Drive in the town of Sevastopol for a loose horse. Officers say the horse entered the bay of Green Bay swimming to Potawatomi State Park. The horse then ran to Grondin Road...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay

A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Looking down on the lakefront in Algoma with SKYFOX | VIDEO

ALGOMA (WLUK) -- The picturesque city of Algoma is the setting for SKYFOX's latest flight. Lake Michigan makes for scenic views from the air. Visitors arriving by water are greeted by the Algoma Pierhead Lighthouse. The red steel tower was built in 1932 at a location that had been occupied by lighthouses dating back to the late 19th century. Modern LED lights were installed in 2019.
ALGOMA, WI
Fox11online.com

Shop Local During Deer Widows Weekend at Twist Boutique

Trish from Twist Boutique joins the show with some one of a kind outfits and great gift ideas for the holidays. Stop in during Deer Widows weekend for great deals including Buy One Get One 50% off on some of their top brands. Twist Boutique is located at 760 Willard...
ASHWAUBENON, WI

