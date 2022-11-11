Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Festival Foods Turkey Trot returns for 15th year
(WLUK) -- Lace up your running shoes before gathering around the dinner table for that Thanksgiving feast. This year marks the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. Events are held Thanksgiving day throughout a variety of communities. In northeast Wisconsin, Turkey Trots are planned for Appleton, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc and Oshkosh.
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Project brings in over 10,000 pounds of food donations in first day
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- FOX 11 kicked off the week with a success for the beginning of its FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks. On Monday, community members could bring their donations directly to the FOX 11 News Station to donate to Paul's Pantry. And they sure did!. In...
Fox11online.com
Bellin Run Shoe Drive gives new life to old shoes
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Give new life to your old running shoes!. The Two-Day Bellin Run Shoe Drive kicks-off today in Green Bay. The Bellin Shoe Drive is patterning with Sneakers4Funds to collect gently worn, used and new sneakers and running shoes, which will provide inventory for micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations who seek to help themselves out of poverty with work. Sneakers4Funds will donate a set amount to the Bellin Run and our charity partners for each pound of shoes collected.
Fox11online.com
Turkeys to be donated on behalf of donors at blood drives Friday
(WLUK) -- You can donate blood and donate a Thanksgiving turkey at the same time this week. The Community Blood Center is hosting blood drives in the Appleton, Oshkosh and Green Bay areas on Friday. The drives are located at:. Community First Champion Center. 5000 W. Champion Dr., Grand Chute.
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Project food drive starts Monday with Paul's Pantry
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving Season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Monday starts with donations...
Fox11online.com
'Wild mustang' that swam in bay captured in Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A horse described as a "wild mustang" that had been loose in Door County was captured Monday morning in Sturgeon Bay. The Door County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page just before 2:15 p.m. that the horse had been secured. A pair of sightings were previously reported on Monday.
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Food Drive continues Tuesday in Menasha for St. Joseph Food Program
MENASHA (WLUK) -- FOX 11 is teaming up with area food pantries to help fight hunger again this Thanksgiving season. FOX 11 Food Project: Northeast Wisconsin Gives Thanks offers people the opportunity to donate non-perishable food items as food banks prepare for the busy holiday season. Tuesday is a collection...
Fox11online.com
Appleton, Oshkosh prepare for first widespread, cumulative snowfall of the year
(WLUK) -- City workers in Oshkosh have long been ready for the first snow of 2022. "Since the last snow fall last year really," Oshkosh Public Works Director James Rabe said. "The equipment we've got behind us is what we need, and that's ready to go." Rabe said his department...
Fox11online.com
Black Hawk helicopter lands at Shawano school for Veterans Day celebration
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Shawano students got a chance to explore a Black Hawk helicopter Thursday as part of a Veterans Day celebration. Shawano Community Middle School students honored veterans with a breakfast and programming before the helicopter arrived on the football field Thursday morning. But students didn't just get to...
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
Hometown Hero: The marine behind the most ‘Benevolent Beard’
Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – You might know him as the man with the most ‘Benevolent Beard’ in America. But there’s much more to Ryan Baudhuin’s story and it begins in the U.S. Marine Corps. “The Marine Corps is an attitude and you know, a swagger and that spoke to me directly. It’s a cult […]
Fox11online.com
Death on Appleton's west side considered suspicious
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they are investigating a suspicious death. Police were called to a home in the 700 block of W. Summer Street just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for a possible deceased person. When officers arrived, they confirmed the death. The circumstances surrounding the death are under...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Crews battle house fire in Shawano County
During this long duration event, the Fox Valley will pick up an inch or two of snow, while areas farther north will get 2-4″. Hundreds of thousands of hunters, hundreds of millions of dollars. Mother of boy killed in fatal crash talks to police. Updated: 17 hours ago. Michelle...
Fox11online.com
Celebrate the Season with Green Bay Olive Oil Co.
Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some fun entertaining ideas. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or seasonally at their Fish Creek location - 4083 Main Street. For...
Fox11online.com
Horse on the loose in Door County
TOWN OF SAVASTOPOL (WLUK) -- The Door County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to an area off Bay Shore Drive in the town of Sevastopol for a loose horse. Officers say the horse entered the bay of Green Bay swimming to Potawatomi State Park. The horse then ran to Grondin Road...
seehafernews.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
Fox11online.com
Looking down on the lakefront in Algoma with SKYFOX | VIDEO
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- The picturesque city of Algoma is the setting for SKYFOX's latest flight. Lake Michigan makes for scenic views from the air. Visitors arriving by water are greeted by the Algoma Pierhead Lighthouse. The red steel tower was built in 1932 at a location that had been occupied by lighthouses dating back to the late 19th century. Modern LED lights were installed in 2019.
Fox11online.com
Shop Local During Deer Widows Weekend at Twist Boutique
Trish from Twist Boutique joins the show with some one of a kind outfits and great gift ideas for the holidays. Stop in during Deer Widows weekend for great deals including Buy One Get One 50% off on some of their top brands. Twist Boutique is located at 760 Willard...
Charges recommended for two teens in Pulaski bonfire incident
Charges have been forwarded for review against two teenagers involved in the Pulaski bonfire incident that occurred in October.
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
Comments / 0