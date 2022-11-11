GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Give new life to your old running shoes!. The Two-Day Bellin Run Shoe Drive kicks-off today in Green Bay. The Bellin Shoe Drive is patterning with Sneakers4Funds to collect gently worn, used and new sneakers and running shoes, which will provide inventory for micro-entrepreneurs in developing nations who seek to help themselves out of poverty with work. Sneakers4Funds will donate a set amount to the Bellin Run and our charity partners for each pound of shoes collected.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO