Drake & 21 Savage “Privileged Rappers,” Kodak Black “At The Cross” & More | Daily Visuals 11.10.22

 4 days ago
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

With the release of their collaborative album, Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage have been a tad bit controversial with the perceived subliminal shot at Megan Thee Stallion and fake Vogue cover snafu. Still, the show must go on and the two are front and center in a new video.

Dropping off some new visuals for “Privileged Rappers,” Drake and 21 Savage keep things simple as they walk into an all-gold room with nothing but a golden microphone hanging from the ceiling as they proceed to drop their verses. Simple yet effective. It was probably Drake’s bathroom or something. Just sh*ttin’ on the competition.

Back in Miami Kodak Black gets somewhat spiritual with it and in his clip to “At The Cross” lights a few candles at an alter before burning a few crosses on a lawn. Yup, he’s a Trumpian alright.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Plies, Rich Homie Quan, and more.

DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE – “PRIVILIGED RAPPERS”

KODAK BLACK – “AT THE CROSS”

PLIES – “FEED MY FAMILY”

RICH HOMIE QUAN – “DARK SHADES”

CORMEGA FT. HAVOC – “PARADISE”

G PERICO – “LOCATION”

BABYTRON – “AIRTRON”

STORMZY – “FIREBABE”

KENZO B – “PRETTY & PAID”

