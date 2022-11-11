ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Black Star Announces NYC Show After ‘SNL’ Debut

By Alvin aqua Blanco
 4 days ago

Source: Gladys Vega / Getty

Black Star is booked and busy. The duo of Yasiin Bey fka Mos Def and Talib Kweli have announced a last-minute show in New York City, days after they make their Saturday Night Live debut.

Source: Black Star / Black Star

The Brooklyn duo will be the musical guests of the Dave Chappelle-hosted episode of SNL on Saturday, Nov. 12. Then on Tuesday, the MC’s will be holding down a midnight show at Sony Hall in NYC.

In May, Black Star finally released their long anticipated sophomore album, No Fear Of Time , the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed and classic Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star album released back in 1998. More recently, they provided standout verses on Westside Gunn’s latest mixtape, 10 on a track called “Peppas.”

Doors to Tuesday night’s show (Nov. 15) open at 11 p.m. You can find out more info and cop tickets right here .

The post Black Star Announces NYC Show After ‘SNL’ Debut appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

