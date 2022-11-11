Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episodes 1-10.Andor is a series created with intentionality. By its very nature as a character-centric prequel, it's no surprise the show's first ten episodes featured several thematic references to its predecessor film, Rogue One. All were subtle and the more poignant for it, and integral guideposts for unraveling the mosaic that is Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) backstory within the context of an authentic and coherent narrative structure. Take the premiere's inciting incident with the Morlana One officers, where a Cassian with different motivations makes similar decisions in a comparative circumstance to his Rogue One introduction. Or, a moment as sly yet weighty as the approach of an Imperial security droid in episode seven. These callbacks coalesced into the most satisfying example to date in episode ten, "One Way Out," where an imprisoned Cassian helps his fellow inmates escape the Narkina 5 prison complex. In both fictional story beats and tonal resonance (with some matching imagery to boot), what may prove a pivotal moment in Cassian's growth from insular thief to rebel spy also foreshadows the beating heart of Rogue One aka, the battle of Scarif.

