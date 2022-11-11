Read full article on original website
Collider
The Ways in Which Namor is Killmonger 2.0
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There are many reasons why the original Black Panther (2018) worked so well, and one of those reasons is its sensational villain. Once upon a time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was heavily criticized for its bland and forgettable villains who lacked any sort of personality or anything resembling a character arc. Thankfully, Phase 3 of the MCU finally starting to address that issue and one of the many byproducts of that is Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Killmonger is a mirror version of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a variety of ways, representing the man the Black Panther could become should he give in to hate and anger.
Collider
Why Does Shuri See [SPOILER] on The Ancestral Plane in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has established that there are other planes of existence that can be entered from the Material Plane. We’ve seen some of these planes in Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, Moon Knight, and especially the two Black Panther films. In Wakanda, the other dimension is the Ancestral Plane — the afterlife where Wakandans believe their souls go when they die. Black Panthers can also visit the Ancestral Plane after taking the sacred Heart-Shaped Herb. And that’s exactly what Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) does in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Box Office Debuts at $22.6 Million
The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final project in Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theaters and is already considered a roaring success both critically and commercially. The film opened on Friday, November 11, to a staggering $84 million and has crossed $180 million for its first weekend at the domestic box office. IMAX is a part of that total, with their box office coming in at $22.6 million from the film's global opening from 800 IMAX screens worldwide.
Collider
Wait, HOW Many Black Panthers Are There Now?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gives Chadwick Boseman and his fan-favorite character, T'Challa, a proper sendoff while also progressing Wakanda into the MCU's next phase. Not only does Wakanda regain her protector by the end of the film, but a new foundation is rebuilt to continue the traditions of the Black Panther mantle (all the original heart-shaped herb was burnt under Killmonger's (Michael B. Jordan) orders in Black Panther). The Black Panther is a figure that has been with Wakanda since the nation's inception, making T'Challa's loss particularly painful for the Wakandans with the added loss of the ability to give a successor the Black Panther's abilities.
Collider
Why Riri Williams' Dad Is So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The MCU's latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features a wellspring of top-notch performances: Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, a strong leader broken by loss; Letitita Wright's Princess Shuri, who bears the weight of the film on her shoulders; Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who evokes a tinge of sympathy for his menacing Namor; and Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, returnees that have slipped comfortably back into their beloved characters from the first film. Alongside these acting powerhouses is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart. With only three films to her credit, including this one, the way she confidently brings the character to life is a testament to the young actress' talent. What makes her performance memorable, though, is evident in a scene that is almost a throw-away set of lines from her, about how she used to work on cars with her stepdad. Thorne imbues the words with a memory that lives on for her, one that comes with equal parts of joy and sorrow. It suggests a connection that has impacted her life significantly, and the character's history in the comics backs that up.
Collider
Five ‘Wakanda Forever’ Lines of Dialogue That Have Layered Meanings
With a complex tapestry of overlapping storylines across more than 3 dozen films and tv series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for concealing self-referential hidden meanings within seemingly innocuous lines of dialogue. With countless examples of Marvel Studios using its scripts to allude to past films, reference upcoming projects, or even foreshadow events within the same film, it is always worth it to pay close attention to the writing in any Marvel enterprise. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever proves to be no different. Here are 5 instances in which the writers embedded more significance into the words spoken by characters in Marvel's newest film.
Collider
10 Best Composer-Director Collaborations, from Zimmer & Nolan to Williams & Spielberg
The best directors, from Christopher Nolan to Steven Spielberg, always know the value of collaborations. These are the kinds of filmmakers who build relationships with other artists which last years and enrich their movies, from collaborations with actors to collaborations with screenwriters. One kind that sometimes gets overlooked, though, is the composer-director collaboration.
Collider
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
Collider
Ranking MCU Phase 4 Villains by How Sympathetic They Are
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the rest of Marvel's Phase 4Early on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there were clear and repetitive issues regarding the antagonists. Nearly all of them, with the occasional Loki-shaped exception, many of the early villains in the MCU were dull, boring, and forgettable. This wound out working in Marvel's favor as it provided ample opportunity to put the spotlight on the heroes, but the lack of a compelling antagonistic force can put a damper on repeat viewings.
Collider
Why 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Will Be a Standalone Film
In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.
Collider
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ and Daniel Radcliffe’s Nine Other Best Non Harry Potter Performances
Daniel Radcliffe has enjoyed a varied, quirky, and incredibly successful career since hanging up his wand and glasses after finally defeating Lord Voldermort in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. His most recent movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, opened to rave reviews, with critics being particularly impressed by Radcliffe's performance as the eccentric parody hero.
Collider
Should 'House of the Dragon' Have Started Earlier in the Timeline?
Even after the conclusion of House of the Dragon, fans can't get enough of the show. However, discussions have turned hypothetical as fans discuss theories for upcoming seasons and now alternate ways the story could have been presented. In a recent interview, George RR Martin, author of Fire & Blood, which provided the basis for the show, revealed that there was some debate about when the series should start. This is no surprise as the book chronicles generations of the Targaryen dynasty, each with its own conflict, setting the stage for the next. Their connections make the story fluid, as one king's troubles are passed to the next in line. Context is important in the world Martin created, and, as such, it would make sense to include the history in House of the Dragon.
Collider
Why Claudia Is the Best Character in ‘Interview With The Vampire’
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. It’s one thing to be given immortality in an adult body; it’s another entirely to be eternally trapped in the body of a child. This premise is what initially makes Claudia (Bailey Bass) such an interesting character in Interview with the Vampire. Unlike her counterpart in Anne Rice’s novel or in the 1994 film adaptation, the new AMC series aged Claudia up from a young child to a teen in a somewhat controversial move — but this choice has ultimately led to Claudia becoming one of the most complex and engaging characters in the show.
Collider
'Space Cadet': Emma Roberts' Party Girl Becomes NASA's Only Hope in First Image
Prime Video has released the first look at Emma Roberts as Rex in their new movie Space Cadet. Rex looks quite confident and fun in her flight suit, touching her helmet that spells out "Flamingo" in red and blue across the top. Billed as a rom-com, Space Cadet was announced back in September and has just wrapped production, which is helmed by Liz W. Garcia, who directs from her own original screenplay. The new feature follows Florida party girl Rex, who is the NASA space program’s only hope after "a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don’t have her smarts, heart, and nerve.”
Collider
'Andor’s Prison Escape Foreshadows This Moment in 'Rogue One'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episodes 1-10.Andor is a series created with intentionality. By its very nature as a character-centric prequel, it's no surprise the show's first ten episodes featured several thematic references to its predecessor film, Rogue One. All were subtle and the more poignant for it, and integral guideposts for unraveling the mosaic that is Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) backstory within the context of an authentic and coherent narrative structure. Take the premiere's inciting incident with the Morlana One officers, where a Cassian with different motivations makes similar decisions in a comparative circumstance to his Rogue One introduction. Or, a moment as sly yet weighty as the approach of an Imperial security droid in episode seven. These callbacks coalesced into the most satisfying example to date in episode ten, "One Way Out," where an imprisoned Cassian helps his fellow inmates escape the Narkina 5 prison complex. In both fictional story beats and tonal resonance (with some matching imagery to boot), what may prove a pivotal moment in Cassian's growth from insular thief to rebel spy also foreshadows the beating heart of Rogue One aka, the battle of Scarif.
Collider
'Smile' Deleted Scene Sees Kyle Gallner Assuring Sosie Bacon That Everything Will Be Fine [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to debut an exclusive deleted scene from Paramount's little horror movie that could Smile timed with its arrival on digital platforms and Paramount+. Starring Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, a psychiatrist whose bizarre and horrifying experience with a patient exposes her to something far more sinister, the film has been a rousing success for Paramount, holding the top spot at the box office for its first two weeks in theaters and raking in over $100 million at the global box office. The deleted scene doesn't center on its titular creepy grins, however. Instead, it shows the relationship between Rose and her ex Joel (Kyle Gallner) as the latter comforts her through the traumatic events of the film.
Collider
The 10 Least Popular MCU Movies Based on Their Worldwide Box Office Earnings According to Box Office Mojo
15 years, 29 movies, and a total worldwide box office earning of $27.6 billion, The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, and it's come a long way since Phase One in 2008 with the release of Iron Man. But just because it's got a fanbase consisting of millions of devoted fans doesn't mean that everything they release sits well among them.
Collider
'The Crown' Season 5: Elizabeth Debicki on Recreating Princess Diana's Biography Recordings
The Crown's fifth season has put itself in good stead to be one of the most talked about installments in the show's history. The regal Netflix show, which is heavily based on the real events of the Royal Family's history, has been marred in controversy following the death of Queen Elizabeth, a host of internal (and public) conflicts surrounding the family and King Charles III's accession to the throne. However, one of the most poignant discussions about the show centers around the decision to spotlight the life of Princess Diana and her marriage to the then Prince of Wales in the months leading up to her tragic death in 1997.
Collider
From Tony Stark to Shuri: The 10 Smartest MCU Heroes, Ranked by Intelligence
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most popular cinematic universe of all time. It's action-packed, hilarious, touching, and filled with an assortment of memorable, quirky, and beloved characters. The universe is still growing, too, with characters like She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) all being introduced recently.
Collider
How to Watch 'Batman: The Animated Series'
Since the dawn of the internet, DC Comics fans have endlessly sought the answer to the age-old question: Who is the best Batman actor? There's certainly no shortage of candidates, beginning all the way back in the 1960s with the original series starring Adam West (Family Guy). Most would probably look towards the movies for the usual suspects for people who have played the Caped Crusader, such as Michael Keaton (Batman), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), and even Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie). However, when it comes to video games, tv movies (and one theatrical film), and animated shows, there's one person who stands high above the rest.
