Musk's New Twitter Hail Mary: Poaching Content Creators From YouTube

Elon Musk is trying to make changes at Twitter at light speed, and not all of them have reaped great results. Just take a look at the verification disaster with new accounts impersonating brands and influential personalities, while making extremely objectionable remarks. However, Musk has set his sights on turning Twitter into something far more ambitious, transforming into a video-centric platform that can take on YouTube. cc.
Twitter will no longer mention which device tweets come from

Twitter is removing the label that says where a tweet comes from. New owner Elon Musk tweeted the announcement, which had its own “Twitter for iPhone” label. Maybe that’s why he keeps complaining about how slow the app is on Android devices. The label is the one...
Twitter Says It Wants Vine Back, But Can It Be Done?

Elon Musk wants to bring back Vine, the short-lived social media platform that allowed users to post looping six-second videos that quickly became viral. However, Twitter's new CEO isn't reviving Vine because he has been bitten by the nostalgia bug. Instead, Musk has set his sight on TikTok and YouTube and wants to turn Vine into a legitimate money-maker for the company, complete with a vibrant ecosystem of creators.
What is Mastodon? A social media expert explains how the ‘federated’ network works and why it won’t be a new Twitter

(THE CONVERSATION) In the wake of Elon Musk’s noisy takeover of Twitter, people have been looking for alternatives to the increasingly toxic microblogging social media platform. Many of those fleeing or hedging their bets have turned to Mastodon, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of new users since Twitter’s acquisition. Like Twitter, Mastodon allows users to post, follow people and […]
