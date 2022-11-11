Read full article on original website
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
Elon Musk Fires Twitter Employees For Slack Criticism, Proceeds To Mock Them
Some Twitter workers used the company's Slack channels to criticize Musk's changes. From a job security standpoint, this might not have been the best idea.
Musk's New Twitter Hail Mary: Poaching Content Creators From YouTube
Elon Musk is trying to make changes at Twitter at light speed, and not all of them have reaped great results. Just take a look at the verification disaster with new accounts impersonating brands and influential personalities, while making extremely objectionable remarks. However, Musk has set his sights on turning Twitter into something far more ambitious, transforming into a video-centric platform that can take on YouTube. cc.
knowtechie.com
Twitter will no longer mention which device tweets come from
Twitter is removing the label that says where a tweet comes from. New owner Elon Musk tweeted the announcement, which had its own “Twitter for iPhone” label. Maybe that’s why he keeps complaining about how slow the app is on Android devices. The label is the one...
Twitter Says It Wants Vine Back, But Can It Be Done?
Elon Musk wants to bring back Vine, the short-lived social media platform that allowed users to post looping six-second videos that quickly became viral. However, Twitter's new CEO isn't reviving Vine because he has been bitten by the nostalgia bug. Instead, Musk has set his sight on TikTok and YouTube and wants to turn Vine into a legitimate money-maker for the company, complete with a vibrant ecosystem of creators.
Graphic videos of Takeoff's death are popping up on social media and fans are calling on platforms to take the clips down
The Migos rapper was killed at a bowling alley on Tuesday morning. Videos and images of the aftermath surfaced on social media and "hearing Quavo" trended.
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Google and Spotify begin testing User Choice Billing on Android, with Bumble to follow
The User Choice Billing allows Android users to have two payment options to choose from.
How To Use The Astrophoto Feature On The Samsung Galaxy S22
Astrophoto is a Samsung-exclusive app in which users can capture breathtaking shots of the night sky.
What is Mastodon? A social media expert explains how the ‘federated’ network works and why it won’t be a new Twitter
(THE CONVERSATION) In the wake of Elon Musk’s noisy takeover of Twitter, people have been looking for alternatives to the increasingly toxic microblogging social media platform. Many of those fleeing or hedging their bets have turned to Mastodon, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of new users since Twitter’s acquisition. Like Twitter, Mastodon allows users to post, follow people and […]
This hidden tool removes your phone number and email from Facebook — here’s how to use it
Meta's new tool can be used to remove phone numbers and email addresses it obtained from other users who synced their contacts with Facebook and Instagram.
Twitter's Safety Team Tried To Warn Musk About Blue's Disastrous Relaunch, But He Didn't Listen
Elon Musk's rollout of Twitter Blue has not been great, but he was warned about potential pitfalls early enough in the process to have avoided the fallout.
DaVinci Resolve now supports vertical video for TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat
The free video editor from Blackmagic Studio now offers vertical video editing thanks to major new update
Dozens of fired Meta employees are writing heart-wrenching 'badge posts' on social media
Some laid-off Meta staff are using social media to maintain a tradition of revealing their next steps after losing access to the internal systems.
New Report Sheds Light On Why FTC Is Following Musk's Twitter Takeover
The mass exodus of employees after Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter is a source of concern for the FTC which wants to make sure user data is properly secure.
Pixel 7a Leaks Predict A Massive Upgrade For Google's Next Budget Phone
The upcoming budget variant of Google's Pixel 7 series may feature some big upgrades compared to the Pixel 6a, including a better screen and main camera.
