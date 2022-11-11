Read full article on original website
A New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie Is In Development
Hold on to your nostalgia, because a new Princess Diaries film is officially in the works at Disney. Based on Meg Cabot’s novels of the same name, the iconic 2001 rom-com catapulted a young Anne Hathaway to fame and is still among the most-treasured cult classics in the genre. In true early 2000s fashion, the film was every bit the perfect coming-of-age drama, telling the story of textbook awkward teen Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway), who prefers to keep out of the spotlight. Her out-of-sight-out-of-mind norm is thrown out of the window when she learns she is heir to the crown of a small European kingdom called Genovia. Under the guidance of her stringent grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), Mia takes part in an elaborate transformative princess boot camp to ensure she is worthy of her new title. The film was an immediate hit and saw Hathaway and Andrews return for the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement.
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
'Christmas With the Campbells' Trailer: Justin Long & Brittany Snow Star in Raunchy Holiday Rom-Com
Christmastime is almost here which means we’re about to get a gingerbread house full of new holiday films this season. One of the films to keep your eye out for is Christmas With the Campbells from director Clare Niederpruem (The Christmas Bow), co-writer Vince Vaughn, and stars Brittany Snow, Justin Long, and Alex Moffat. The adult-centric Christmas comedy releases in theaters and on AMC+ in early December. Now holiday fanatics have unwrapped the first trailer for the wacky romance thanks to RLJE Films.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Hits the Stage One Last Time
Everybody, fan yourselves down in the back of the room. Magic Mike is back, for one final gyrating, thrusting, oiled-up dance. Warner Bros. has just released the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third and final instalment in Channing Tatum's semi-autobiographical male stripper franchise. Tatum had originally given...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ and Daniel Radcliffe’s Nine Other Best Non Harry Potter Performances
Daniel Radcliffe has enjoyed a varied, quirky, and incredibly successful career since hanging up his wand and glasses after finally defeating Lord Voldermort in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. His most recent movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, opened to rave reviews, with critics being particularly impressed by Radcliffe's performance as the eccentric parody hero.
Why Riri Williams' Dad Is So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The MCU's latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features a wellspring of top-notch performances: Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, a strong leader broken by loss; Letitita Wright's Princess Shuri, who bears the weight of the film on her shoulders; Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who evokes a tinge of sympathy for his menacing Namor; and Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, returnees that have slipped comfortably back into their beloved characters from the first film. Alongside these acting powerhouses is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart. With only three films to her credit, including this one, the way she confidently brings the character to life is a testament to the young actress' talent. What makes her performance memorable, though, is evident in a scene that is almost a throw-away set of lines from her, about how she used to work on cars with her stepdad. Thorne imbues the words with a memory that lives on for her, one that comes with equal parts of joy and sorrow. It suggests a connection that has impacted her life significantly, and the character's history in the comics backs that up.
Why 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Will Be a Standalone Film
In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.
Why Claudia Is the Best Character in ‘Interview With The Vampire’
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. It’s one thing to be given immortality in an adult body; it’s another entirely to be eternally trapped in the body of a child. This premise is what initially makes Claudia (Bailey Bass) such an interesting character in Interview with the Vampire. Unlike her counterpart in Anne Rice’s novel or in the 1994 film adaptation, the new AMC series aged Claudia up from a young child to a teen in a somewhat controversial move — but this choice has ultimately led to Claudia becoming one of the most complex and engaging characters in the show.
Nick Jonas Has His Own Tequila Brand, And We Got To Take Shots Of It With Him
I looked Nick Jonas in the eyes and said, "My mom says The Voice isn't the same without you." He agreed.
FBI Recap: High Anxiety — Did Maggie Return to Work Too Soon?
This week on CBS’ FBI, Special Agent Maggie Bell rejoined the team after seven months of medical leave and being cleared for duty. But at least one of her colleagues thought that maybe she jumped the gun. After being near-fatally exposed to saran gas back in a March episode (and to accommodate cast member Missy Peregrym’s maternity leave), Maggie had been on medical leave but came back to work in this Tuesday’s episode, with even a few weeks to spare. OA questioned her hurry, but Maggie maintained that she was ready, if maybe a bit “nervous.” Her decision to resume duty ahead...
'Pink Floyd: The Wall' 40 Years Later: 10 Reasons Why It's Still Totally Unique
In 1979, Pink Floyd released their iconic concept album, The Wall. It was one of their most successful albums, and housed some of their most well-known songs, including "Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)" and "Comfortably Numb." It was a particularly long album, running for over 80 minutes, and told a story through its 26 songs about a troubled rock star who becomes overwhelmed and driven to despair by the chaos of his lifestyle, slowly withdrawing from the world at large as the album goes on.
'Interview with the Vampire's Season Finale Shows Louis Can Never Rewrite His Painful Past
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire. Over the course of seven stunning episodes of television, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire carved out its place as one of the absolute best shows of the year. Vastly different from the original source material and the movie in a beautifully bold manner that made the most of the potential to be found in revisiting this story, it created a painful portrait of the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) to near perfection. This culminated in a vibrant finale that, while full of bloody gore and violence, was most riveting in seeing how the show’s complex central character still remains haunted by his past all these decades later.
'Space Cadet': Emma Roberts' Party Girl Becomes NASA's Only Hope in First Image
Prime Video has released the first look at Emma Roberts as Rex in their new movie Space Cadet. Rex looks quite confident and fun in her flight suit, touching her helmet that spells out "Flamingo" in red and blue across the top. Billed as a rom-com, Space Cadet was announced back in September and has just wrapped production, which is helmed by Liz W. Garcia, who directs from her own original screenplay. The new feature follows Florida party girl Rex, who is the NASA space program’s only hope after "a fluke puts her in training with other candidates who may have better resumes, but don’t have her smarts, heart, and nerve.”
The Voice's Top 13 Revealed: Did Your Favorite(s) Survive the Results Show?
It wasn’t so much mic-drop moments that The Voice teed up Tuesday as “Drop the mic on your way out” moments. Following Monday’s Live Playoffs (recapped here), Season 22’s Top 16 was whittled down to the lucky Top 13, with two contestants per team saved by viewer votes, one per team saved by their coach and the remaining foursome vying for the Wildcard Instant Save. Ahead of the Results Show, your responses to the poll that followed Monday’s recap suggested that Team Gwen Stefani’s Alyssa Witrado, Team John Legend’s Sasha Hurtado and Team Camila Cabello’s vibrato-lovin’ Kate Kalvach would be singing for...
'#FLOAT' Trailer Blends Found Footage With Classic Slasher Tropes
The slashers of the 1980s have a specific formula: young people or teenagers get together and do something, whether they're babysitting, at a party, summer camp, or in a remote cabin in the woods. A villain kills and hacks their way through the cast. The final survivor (usually the "final girl") comes out on top and lives to fight another day. If you're a fan of these types of films, you'll look forward to the new slasher thriller #FLOAT, that will be released in December.
'Smile' Deleted Scene Sees Kyle Gallner Assuring Sosie Bacon That Everything Will Be Fine [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to debut an exclusive deleted scene from Paramount's little horror movie that could Smile timed with its arrival on digital platforms and Paramount+. Starring Sosie Bacon as Dr. Rose Cotter, a psychiatrist whose bizarre and horrifying experience with a patient exposes her to something far more sinister, the film has been a rousing success for Paramount, holding the top spot at the box office for its first two weeks in theaters and raking in over $100 million at the global box office. The deleted scene doesn't center on its titular creepy grins, however. Instead, it shows the relationship between Rose and her ex Joel (Kyle Gallner) as the latter comforts her through the traumatic events of the film.
'Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies' Trailer Reveals a Different Side to the Headline-Making Case
If you’re a true crime fan, there’s no doubt that you’ve heard the tragic story of the death of Caylee Anthony and the larger-than-life trial against her mother, Casey Anthony. For the first time since her acquittal, Anthony is stepping in front of the camera and putting all the power into the hands of a production company who are making a three-part docuseries based on the happenings of her daughter’s mysterious death and the media heavy trial that would follow. Over the weekend, we shared the short yet satisfying first teaser from the Alexandra Haggiag Dean-created series titled Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, and today, Peacock has released a full trailer giving us a look at your latest true crime obsession.
James Gunn Teases Mister Terrific, But Is He Joining 'Peacemaker' or the DC Movie Universe?
James Gunn, recently appointed co-head of DC Studios together with Peter Safran, has used his Twitter account to tease Mister Terrific is coming to the DC Extended Universe. Gunn and Safran have been working on a 10-year plan to unify every DC production on film, TV, animation, and even games as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to copy Marvel Studios’ successful media strategy.
'Divorce Bait' Trailer Reveals a Couples' Experiment Designed to Go Wrong
Samuel Goldwyn Films shared today with Collider a trailer for their upcoming romantic comedy Divorce Bait. The story centers around a social experiment that may go south really fast, but will be tons of fun for us to watch unfold. A married couple decides do pretend they’re getting a divorce in order to see how loyal their friends circle is to one another. As the trailer makes it clear, not much. The distribution company also revealed the release date of the movie, and we can now share with you that Divorce Bait is set to premiere both in theaters and on VOD less than a month from now, on December 9.
The 10 Least Popular MCU Movies Based on Their Worldwide Box Office Earnings According to Box Office Mojo
15 years, 29 movies, and a total worldwide box office earning of $27.6 billion, The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, and it's come a long way since Phase One in 2008 with the release of Iron Man. But just because it's got a fanbase consisting of millions of devoted fans doesn't mean that everything they release sits well among them.
