Related
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
'Interview with the Vampire's Season Finale Shows Louis Can Never Rewrite His Painful Past
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Interview with the Vampire. Over the course of seven stunning episodes of television, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire carved out its place as one of the absolute best shows of the year. Vastly different from the original source material and the movie in a beautifully bold manner that made the most of the potential to be found in revisiting this story, it created a painful portrait of the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) to near perfection. This culminated in a vibrant finale that, while full of bloody gore and violence, was most riveting in seeing how the show’s complex central character still remains haunted by his past all these decades later.
'Kindred': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
What Is Kindred About? (And More Octavia E. Butler Adaptations to Watch Out For) There is literally no escaping the past for the hero of FX's sci-fi series Kindred, the long-awaited onscreen adaptation of Hugo Award-winning science fiction author Octavia E. Butler’s 1979 book of the same title. In this sci-fi drama series, Dana James is a young Black woman and writer who relocates to Los Angeles with her husband Kevin Franklin. While trying to settle down into her promising new life, Dana suffers dizzy spells, during which she finds herself pulled back into America’s pre-civil war past, when slavery was still in practice.
Who Is Lobo? Everything You Need to Know About DC Comics' Colorful Antihero
With a new DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the works that promises to be huge, sights are set on which of the company's legendary heroes and villains could be slated to appear. With fan favorites Superman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the caped crusader himself, Batman, there's already a rich pool from which co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran can choose. One lesser-known pick that's on the minds of diehard DC fans is Lobo. From a misleading name to an ever-changing style in the comic books, this ruthless antihero from the planet Czarnia can be a little hard to pin down, so here's a deeper look at the chaotic bounty hunter from comics and television.
Why Claudia Is the Best Character in ‘Interview With The Vampire’
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. It’s one thing to be given immortality in an adult body; it’s another entirely to be eternally trapped in the body of a child. This premise is what initially makes Claudia (Bailey Bass) such an interesting character in Interview with the Vampire. Unlike her counterpart in Anne Rice’s novel or in the 1994 film adaptation, the new AMC series aged Claudia up from a young child to a teen in a somewhat controversial move — but this choice has ultimately led to Claudia becoming one of the most complex and engaging characters in the show.
The Ways in Which Namor is Killmonger 2.0
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There are many reasons why the original Black Panther (2018) worked so well, and one of those reasons is its sensational villain. Once upon a time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was heavily criticized for its bland and forgettable villains who lacked any sort of personality or anything resembling a character arc. Thankfully, Phase 3 of the MCU finally starting to address that issue and one of the many byproducts of that is Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Killmonger is a mirror version of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a variety of ways, representing the man the Black Panther could become should he give in to hate and anger.
Should 'House of the Dragon' Have Started Earlier in the Timeline?
Even after the conclusion of House of the Dragon, fans can't get enough of the show. However, discussions have turned hypothetical as fans discuss theories for upcoming seasons and now alternate ways the story could have been presented. In a recent interview, George RR Martin, author of Fire & Blood, which provided the basis for the show, revealed that there was some debate about when the series should start. This is no surprise as the book chronicles generations of the Targaryen dynasty, each with its own conflict, setting the stage for the next. Their connections make the story fluid, as one king's troubles are passed to the next in line. Context is important in the world Martin created, and, as such, it would make sense to include the history in House of the Dragon.
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Review: Darker, More Twisted, and Maybe Even Better Than the Original
The sudden end of the long-standing Criminal Minds, which aired on CBS for 15 seasons, was devastating. With, in this writer’s opinion, the best team in the show’s history in the last few seasons — Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Jennifer “JJ” Jareau (AJ Cook), Tara Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney), Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), Luke Alvez (Adam Rodriguez), David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), and fan-favorite Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) — and no shortage of interesting stories and dynamics to explore, the end came far too soon for these beloved BAU profilers. Thankfully, the Paramount+ revival Criminal Minds: Evolution has picked things back up with most of the team, but don’t expect this to be the same show you left behind.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Poster Features a New Generation of Treasure Hunters
In one month, Disney+ is leading viewers on another treasure hunt, this time in the form of a TV series with National Treasure: Edge of History. Following the footsteps of its movie predecessors, Edge of History introduces a new protagonist as she tries to solve the mysteries of her past. Ahead of the release this December, Disney+ has shared a new poster.
From 'Jumanji' to 'Ghostbusters', 11 Cartoon Series Based On Iconic Live-Action Feature Films
Have you ever seen a cartoon that looked so familiar that you know you have seen it before? There is just something about it that looks like something you’ve seen already, but maybe differently? Well, several movies have built such strong followings that it was decided to turn them into cartoon series.
Why 'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' Will Be a Standalone Film
In an era where single books have spun off into an entire film series — The Hobbit movies come to mind — it's safe to assume that maximizing the total movie count has become something of a standard operating procedure. However, director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes says that his dystopian prequel will not follow this trend, and will instead tell a complete story in one movie.
How to Watch 'Batman: The Animated Series'
Since the dawn of the internet, DC Comics fans have endlessly sought the answer to the age-old question: Who is the best Batman actor? There's certainly no shortage of candidates, beginning all the way back in the 1960s with the original series starring Adam West (Family Guy). Most would probably look towards the movies for the usual suspects for people who have played the Caped Crusader, such as Michael Keaton (Batman), Christian Bale (The Dark Knight), Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Robert Pattinson (The Batman), and even Will Arnett (The LEGO Batman Movie). However, when it comes to video games, tv movies (and one theatrical film), and animated shows, there's one person who stands high above the rest.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Hits the Stage One Last Time
Everybody, fan yourselves down in the back of the room. Magic Mike is back, for one final gyrating, thrusting, oiled-up dance. Warner Bros. has just released the first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the third and final instalment in Channing Tatum's semi-autobiographical male stripper franchise. Tatum had originally given...
'House of the Dragon': Ramin Djawadi on Why the Show Uses the 'Game of Thrones' Theme Song
When House of the Dragon’s first episode premiered it was noticeably missing opening credits meaning the well-known Game of Thrones main theme was missing from. For close to a decade fans obsessively watched the opening credits of the original series for Easter eggs while listening to its main theme and the premiere of the prequel series created a stark contrast. Though from Episode 2, the opening credits set on the main theme song of the original series were established with visuals leaving traces of what’s to come. In a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones podcast composer Ramin Djawadi, who scored both the original series and its spinoff, discussed the importance of using the theme song in House of the Dragon.
'Hunters' Season 2 Sets January Release Date
After a long wait, word is finally out on when we will return to the alternate post-World War II world of David Weil's conspiracy drama, Hunters. Two years after the show was picked up for a second season, Prime Video has now announced, via Entertainment Weekly, that the second season is set to premiere on its platform on January 13. Additionally, Prime Video has offered a first look at the upcoming season, which shows its titular hunters back on their quest to sniff out Nazis where ever they may be hiding and ultimately truncate ongoing plans for a Fourth Reich. Unfortunately, Season 2 will also be the show's last, but on a brighter note, creator Weil has promised viewers that it will be worthwhile. For starters, more hunters have been introduced to step up the intrigue.
Brec Bassinger Reveals 'Stargirl' Shot an Alternate Ending for Season 3
The DC fandom has had quite the rollercoaster year, with many fan-favorite shows getting an untimely cancelation before fans were ready to say their goodbyes. When the creators behind CW's hit show, Stargirl, received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows that make up The Arrowverse, they got proactive and prepared for the uncertainty by shooting two different endings for the ongoing third season. In the end, it proved to be a wise decision, as the creators were able to write a proper send-off for the beloved characters of the show.
The 10 Least Popular MCU Movies Based on Their Worldwide Box Office Earnings According to Box Office Mojo
15 years, 29 movies, and a total worldwide box office earning of $27.6 billion, The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, and it's come a long way since Phase One in 2008 with the release of Iron Man. But just because it's got a fanbase consisting of millions of devoted fans doesn't mean that everything they release sits well among them.
Why Riri Williams' Dad Is So Important
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The MCU's latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features a wellspring of top-notch performances: Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, a strong leader broken by loss; Letitita Wright's Princess Shuri, who bears the weight of the film on her shoulders; Tenoch Huerta Mejía, who evokes a tinge of sympathy for his menacing Namor; and Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Winston Duke, returnees that have slipped comfortably back into their beloved characters from the first film. Alongside these acting powerhouses is newcomer Dominique Thorne, who plays Riri Williams/Ironheart. With only three films to her credit, including this one, the way she confidently brings the character to life is a testament to the young actress' talent. What makes her performance memorable, though, is evident in a scene that is almost a throw-away set of lines from her, about how she used to work on cars with her stepdad. Thorne imbues the words with a memory that lives on for her, one that comes with equal parts of joy and sorrow. It suggests a connection that has impacted her life significantly, and the character's history in the comics backs that up.
Five ‘Wakanda Forever’ Lines of Dialogue That Have Layered Meanings
With a complex tapestry of overlapping storylines across more than 3 dozen films and tv series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for concealing self-referential hidden meanings within seemingly innocuous lines of dialogue. With countless examples of Marvel Studios using its scripts to allude to past films, reference upcoming projects, or even foreshadow events within the same film, it is always worth it to pay close attention to the writing in any Marvel enterprise. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever proves to be no different. Here are 5 instances in which the writers embedded more significance into the words spoken by characters in Marvel's newest film.
From 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to 'Gravity Falls': 10 Not-So Serious Crime and Mystery Shows That Break The Genre's Rules
One of the most popular and severe types of TV shows out there are crime and mystery. Dealing with the complexities and grim realities of the world, they aren’t often the genre one immediately goes to for a fun time. But in recent years, there have been shows that break away from the tropes of the brand, showing the not-so-serious side of these cases.
