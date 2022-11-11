Henry Cavill said it’s always been “very important” to maintain his ties to Superman, with the actor just recently being able to announce his return as the Kryptonian Kal-El. He tells Deadline, though, that for a moment, he’d had to accept that whatever future he might have with the beloved DC character was outside of his control. RELATED: Henry Cavill On The Transformative Power Of ‘Gladiator’ & The Passion To Make Superman Fly Again – The Film That Lit My Fuse “As an actor, you have to learn that there are things out of your control, no matter what you may think,...

11 DAYS AGO