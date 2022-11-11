Read full article on original website
Santa Fe Reporter
Hospital Officials Report Pediatric Surge
Hospital officials from the University of New Mexico, Presbyterian and Lovelace health systems said yesterday they are seeing a concerning rise in pediatric patients amid rising cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19. As noted below, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported higher community levels of COVID-19 in several New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe and Bernalillo. This season has thus far been significantly different for children, UNM Children’s Medical Hospital Associate Medical Officer Dr. Anna Duran said yesterday in a news conference, with COVID-19 and parainfluenza adding to the normal start of flu and RSV season. As such, UNM Hospital Associate Chief Nursing Officer Maribeth Thornton said the children’s hospital is over capacity and has created additional spaces to treat its young patients. In Santa Fe, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Marketing, Communications & Public Relations Director Arturo Delgado tells SFR there are currently nine COVID-19 patients. Its pediatric unit currently has one COVID-19 patient, six RSV patients and two patients with other winter illnesses. While not feeling the squeeze of other hospitals at this time, Delgado said via email “the rise in cases is concerning and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely.” Duran and other hospital leaders said children’s lack of exposure to RSV and flu for the last few years has likely created an “immunity gap” contributing to the current surge. Duran said many of the illnesses have similar and overlapping issues and not all require emergency care, but advised parents to seek emergency care for children if they show signs of respiratory distress or dehydration.
rrobserver.com
UNMH, other Abq hospitals see influx of young patients; here’s why
Local hospital officials say they are operating above capacity because of an influx of young children getting sick with different viruses, including the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. It’s common for hospitals to see an increase in people sick with respiratory viruses in the winter, but this year’s surge started...
St. John’s College student center getting revamp
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local college is kicking off a multi-million dollar renovation, to make its campus more inviting. The student center at St. John’s College in Santa Fe has not been renovated since the 1960s and school officials say it’s badly in need of upgrades. The vision includes new student lounges, a bigger […]
KOAT 7
Doctors warn of looming tripledemic for children in schools
Doctors in our state are concerned about what is being called a possible "tripledemic". That's the threat of flu season together with RSV and COVID-19 cases. As we enter the winter months, kids across our state are going to be together in indoor spaces like school more often than not. When the weather gets colder, doctors say we could see a surge of these respiratory viruses.
rrobserver.com
Heating drives up electric bills, PNM offers assistance
According to the National Bureau of Labor Statistics, more Americans than ever can’t afford to pay their electric bill this year. In New Mexico, the average homeowner pays $143 for electricity, according to Energy Sage’s data. That accounts for the average usage in NM households which is approximately...
pinonpost.com
Pete Buttigieg to visit NM, Navajo Nation
According to reporting from the Albuquerque Journal, Joe Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be visiting the Duke City and the Navajo and Hopi nations this week to discuss infrastructure. “He is set to travel to New Mexico and Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday, but more details haven’t been...
KOAT 7
Plan to limit oil wells near Chaco seeks comments
In conjunction with a 30-day comment period for a proposed 20-year plan to limit oil well leases near Chaco Canyon, the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management will hold public meetings this week in Farmington and Bernalillo. Developed under the direction of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the...
KOAT 7
Price spike in turkeys amid shortage in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey prices continue to spike amid shortages in New Mexico. Mike Phillips, owner of Keller's Farm Stores in Albuquerque said it's been tough. "Well, there is a shortage, and many people don't have it. It's with turkeys, it's with chicken, it's with eggs, you know? Many pieces are affected by it," Phillips said. " Inflation has been widespread through many industries. Unfortunately, grocery is one of the hardest hit. There's also problems on the farms themselves where they don't have staff and feed prices have gone through the roof."
rrobserver.com
Fire & Rescue adds new equipment, starts EMT training inhouse
There’s a lot going on at Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue. Battalion Chief Ryan Floersheim said the department has received new EMS equipment through a state grant “that will allow our engine companies to better care for the most seriously injured of our medical patients.”. Coming Nov. 21,...
KRQE News 13
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home. Corrales residents worry about possible assisted …. Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home. Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center. Healthcare provider “Western Sky Community Care” gave out 300 grocery...
rrobserver.com
Rio Refills is a business with a mission
Jamie Sandoval’s mobile shop. (Courtesy Jamie Sandoval) Trash and waste are a huge problem on planet Earth these days with consumers going through bags, boxes, straws and other things daily and even hourly. So, Jamie Sandoval started a business to lessen the wasteful behavior here in Rio Rancho. “I...
Albuquerque hotel revives space and wins recognition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge, is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made. The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves, renovating and renaming the space into what it is now. Owner Sharmin […]
Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center
According to Feeding America, one in five New Mexico children is facing hunger issues.
What a housing market correction could mean
The U.S. housing market could be heading toward a correction after more than two years of massive price growth that has more recently been offset by the Federal Reserve’s attempt to curb inflation by raising interest rates.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos County Moves From Green To Red On CDC Map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released today its weekly update to the COVID-19 community level map. The CDC framework designates community levels based on diagnoses and regional hospitalization levels (link). Masks are recommended for everybody in counties at the highest, red, risk level. Masks are recommended for at-risk individuals in counties at the intermediate, yellow, risk level. Los Alamos County leaped from green to red for the first time since the current CDC framework was introduced. Source: CDC. Map: mapchart.net.
sandovalsignpost.com
MLG Wins Big Statewide, But In Sandoval… Just Barely
For a while, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign seemed almost certain it could win over a majority of voters and be one of the few Republicans in the country to oust an incumbent Democratic governor in a red wave that ultimately never came. There were even polls (by Republican-leaning firms) showing Ronchetti within striking distance of Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham just a few weeks before Election Day. But, in the end, all the panicked email solicitations for last-minute donations and Democratic hand wringing were for naught. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sailed to re-election 52-46%, a comfortable statewide margin of 6%. Libertarian Karen Bedonie secured 2% of the statewide vote.
Former educator who served prison time for embezzlement has new education job
We are working to learn whether the man has paid restitution to the Public Education Department and the Southwest Learning Center.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Garden Clubs District II Will Host Dedication Of Blue Star Memorial Marker At Santa Fe National Cemetery Nov. 18
New Mexico Garden Clubs (NMGC) District II is hosting a Dedication of Blue Star Memorial Marker at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 18. New Mexico Garden Clubs and NMGC District II are hosting a dedication of a Blue Star Memorial By-Way marker at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
1 rescued in cold temperatures by Santa Fe Fire Department
Information about the rescue is limited, but officials did provide some details.
New Mexico Indian Affairs’ cabinet secretary leaving the job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
