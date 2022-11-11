ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

This Sox slugger working on 2023 rebound

CHICAGO -- Yasmani Grandal is putting in the offseason work, just as the upbeat and confident White Sox catcher discussed with the media during the team’s last road series of 2022 in San Diego. Grandal’s intense work has involved 30 training sessions with Paul Goodman, the Chicago Blackhawks’ head...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Marlins make trade, add prospects ahead of Rule 5 Draft

MIAMI -- The Marlins made a flurry of changes to their 40-man roster ahead of Tuesday night's deadline to protect players eligible for the Rule 5 Draft, including the execution of a four-player trade with the Rays and adding three relief prospects. Since the offseason began, Marlins general manager Kim...
MIAMI, FL
MLB

Twins prospect Julien states case with historic AFL showing

This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Twins already have reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez set to anchor the top of their lineup for years to come. Pretty soon, the God of Walks might be joining him.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

Guardians protect 3 players from Rule 5 Draft

CLEVELAND -- As Guardians manager Terry Francona was on the verge of being named American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night, his front office was scrambling to piece together its final 40-man roster prior to the 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft.
COLORADO STATE
MLB

Rays' top two prospects among 40-man additions

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays stared down their annual dilemma as Tuesday’s reserve list deadline approached, needing to protect a small horde of talented prospects from the Rule 5 Draft but lacking the 40-man roster space to keep them all. Tampa Bay’s front office worked through the roster crunch...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

The Cy finalist who's a starter ... and a closer?

Sandy Alcantara isn't like the other Cy Young Award finalists. They were the best starting pitchers in the Majors. Alcantara was an ace and a closer all in one. The Marlins' right-hander is an NL Cy Young frontrunner because of how he shut down opponents from the first pitch of the game straight into the final innings. Not only did Alcantara throw more complete games (six) than any other team in the Majors this season, he also pitched into the eighth inning or later in half of his starts, 16 of 32.
MLB

Tigers revamp staff with 3 hitting coach hires

DETROIT -- The revamp of the Tigers’ Major League hitting instruction will include a former University of Michigan player and assistant (still in his 20s), a veteran Major League coach with American League Central ties and a longtime Minor League instructor in the Dodgers' farm system. Together, through their different backgrounds, they’ll be tasked with both turning around a Detroit lineup that ranked last in the Majors in run production and focusing hitters on controlling the strike zone.
DETROIT, MI
MLB

Cards add No. 24 prospect Thomas to 40-man

The Cardinals added left-hander Connor Thomas, who was voted the Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year earlier this week, to their 40-man roster on Tuesday. That means Thomas -- St. Louis' No. 24-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline -- won’t be in jeopardy in the Rule 5 Draft next month.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

The 13 most electric rookies of 2022

The 2022 MLB rookie class was truly exceptional. Just consider that the article you're about to read covers 13 of the best rookies to grace us with their presence, and you won't see the likes of Riley Greene, C.J. Abrams, Alek Thomas, Bryson Stott, Nolan Gorman, MacKenzie Gore, Vaughn Grissom, Reid Detmers, Vinnie Pasquantino, et cetera.
COLORADO STATE
MLB

Angels protect two underdog prospects

ANAHEIM -- The Angels added left-hander Kolton Ingram and right-hander José Soriano to their 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 3 p.m. PT deadline to protect eligible prospects from the Rule 5 Draft. Three Angels players were designated for assignment to clear roster space: right-handers Touki Toussaint and...
ARIZONA STATE
MLB

Pint among 5 added to Rockies' 40-man roster

DENVER -- Right-handed pitcher Riley Pint, the third overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft who struggled early in his career and even briefly left the sport, has earned a spot on the Rockies' 40-man roster because of a strong 2022 season at Double-A and Triple-A. Pint, 25, was one of five players the Rockies added to the roster on Tuesday, which means they cannot be selected by another team during next month’s Rule 5 Draft.
DENVER, CO
MLB

Rockies' international prospects boost new wave of talent

This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A wave of position-player prospects through the Rockies’ international-signing program -- one beginning to show at the Major League level -- is fueling the club’s draft-and-develop strategy.
COLORADO STATE
MLB

Crew adds Singleton, 3 prospects to 40-man

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added three of their top prospects to the 40-man roster on Tuesday along with a surprise in veteran slugger Jon Singleton, ensuring that all four players would remain in the organization in 2023 with a chance to break into the big leagues. By adding Singleton along...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Rays finalize coaching staff with 3 promotions

ST. PETERSBURG -- After losing former bench coach Matt Quatraro and field coordinator Paul Hoover to the Royals, the Rays finalized their Major League coaching staff for next season by filling three vacancies from within. After four years as Tampa Bay’s third-base coach, Rodney Linares was formally named the Rays’...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
MLB

Mets leave prospect exposed to Rule 5 Draft

NEW YORK -- The Mets left one of their top defensive prospects exposed to the Rule 5 Draft on Tuesday, as they did not make any 40-man roster adds prior to the deadline. The team chose not to protect outfielder Jake Mangum, who is eligible for the Rule 5 Draft for the first time. Mangum, the club’s fourth-round selection in the 2019 MLB Draft, was limited to 72 games this season due to a stress reaction in his spine. He is considered old for a prospect at 26 years old and does not rank among MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Mets prospects. But he is widely considered one of the organization’s best defensive players at any position, which could entice rival teams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Pederson back to Giants after accepting qualifying offer

Joc Pederson accepted a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Giants on Tuesday, locking the popular slugger into the club’s outfield mix for 2023. Pederson and Rangers left-hander Martín Pérez were the only two players to accept the qualifying offer this year, with 12 other recipients -- including left-hander Carlos Rodón -- opting to decline and seek a multiyear deal on the open market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB

The next captain? Yanks 'would consider' it for Judge

NEW YORK – Naming Aaron Judge as the Yankees’ next captain “is something we would consider” if the free-agent slugger returns, managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said in an interview that aired on Monday by the YES Network. The Yankees have not had a captain since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Rangers fill roster by protecting 6 prospects

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers added six players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday, ahead of the 5 p.m. CT deadline to protect prospects from the Rule 5 Draft: infielders Luisangel Acuña and Jonathan Ornelas; infielder/outfielder Dustin Harris; and right-handed pitchers Zak Kent, Owen White and Cole Winn. Earlier in...
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB

O's add No. 2 prospect Rodriguez, 4 others to 40-man

Grayson Rodriguez was added to Baltimore’s 40-man roster. And that move came as the easiest decision the Orioles will make all offseason. The deadline for MLB teams to add Rule 5-eligible players to 40-man rosters was Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. Those who are eligible and weren't protected can potentially be taken by any other MLB club during the Rule 5 Draft, which is set for Dec. 7 at the Winter Meetings in San Diego.
