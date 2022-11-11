Read full article on original website
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bald Knob Artists meet
The Bald Knob Artists met Oct. 5 at the Main Library located in Rocky Mount. The meeting started at approximately 1 p.m., and 17 members were present. The following is derived from minutes of the meeting by B. Stout, Secy. President Ruth Cook called the meeting to order and introduced...
Smith Mountain Eagle
SML business renovates historic house
Restoration Housing recently announced that the historic rehabilitation of their sixth house in Roanoke has been completed. Smith Mountain Lake-based TBS Construction performed the renovation. The circa 1900 structure located in the Belmont neighborhood of Southeast Roanoke sat vacant for many years before undergoing a major renovation over the course...
WSLS
Does it snow less than it used to? We’re crunching the numbers
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Our yearly Winter Weather Outlook comes out on Thursday. We will be releasing our preseason forecast for the winter ahead, breaking down snowfall totals zone-by-zone. As part of the special, each meteorologist (Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, Marshall Downing and...
Smith Mountain Eagle
RSVP members honored by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office
Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office honored 14 members of the Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (RSVP) with a catered lunch at the Bedford Columns on Oct. 24. “The RSVP program began in 2001 and is still going strong today!” the sheriff’s office...
cardinalnews.org
New College Institute in Martinsville struggles to fulfill its mission; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. First Black member elected to Wytheville Town Council. — The Roanoke Times. Roanoke Republicans disappointed by council results but see progress. — The Roanoke Times. Former legislator Preston Byrant talks politics and business...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WDBJ7.com
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Lake Christian Ministries given 147 coats, $1,000
The Ladies’ Auxiliary of SML Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4344 recently collected and donated 147 new and gently used winter coats to Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta. These coats will be distributed to adults and children in need in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. In addition to these coats, the Auxiliary also raised and donated $1,000 to the Franklin County Warming Shelter located at Redwood United Methodist Church.
WDBJ7.com
New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
cardinalnews.org
Thanksgiving Eve dinner returns to Martinsville; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvest Youth Board has announced the return of the annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. The dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. The dinner, forced to move to a drive-through format the last two years because of the pandemic, will again welcome individuals for a hot meal in-person this year.
WSLS
Water experts identify source of ‘hazardous compound’ found in Roanoke River
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Western Virginia Water Authority along with Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality believe they have found the source of a ‘hazardous compound’ found in the Roanoke River. GenX, the trade name for the compound, is under an umbrella of what are being...
cardinalnews.org
Temporary casino could mean millions in unexpected tax revenue for Danville
Caesars Virginia will open a temporary casino in Danville in 2023, a year ahead of the permanent casino resort, scheduled for 2024. If the temporary casino in Bristol is any indication, this may mean millions more in tax revenue for Danville. Bristol is home to Virginia’s first — and right...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Pumpkin Carving Contest held in Moneta
An annual Pumpkin Carving Contest was held on Overlook Circle in Moneta, just off Lakewood Forest Road, on Oct. 22. Tim St. John of Moneta submitted photos of some of the entries.
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
WSLS
Lynchburg residents and businesses remain ‘shocked’ after shooting in Cornerstone area
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Residents and business owners in the Cornerstone area of Lynchburg are still in shock after a shooting killed one person at Iron and Ale Lynchburg Tap and Table. Outside the entrance of the restaurant now lies a memorial honoring 28-year-old Tyler Johnson. Johnson was killed on...
WSET
SEE IT: Firefighters respond to Lynchburg garage fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department said a garage fire took place Monday morning at a Palmer Drive house. No one was home at the time of the fire, but officials say there was around $15,000 in damages.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash causes 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash has caused a 2-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the accident happened at mile marker 138. As of 8:15 p.m., the southbound left lane is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Dry Bridge Road, and as of 5:56 a.m., the south right lane and right shoulder are...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Mentow Baptist Church has new music director
Joshlyn Lukin of Hurt has accepted the position of music director at Mentow Baptist Church in Huddleston, effective Nov. 1. Joshlyn has studied at Central Virginia Community College, Longwood University and Shenandoah University; and has been involved in church music programs. Lukin is married to Hunter Lukin, and they have...
WSET
House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
