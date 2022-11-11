ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Smith Mountain Eagle

Bald Knob Artists meet

The Bald Knob Artists met Oct. 5 at the Main Library located in Rocky Mount. The meeting started at approximately 1 p.m., and 17 members were present. The following is derived from minutes of the meeting by B. Stout, Secy. President Ruth Cook called the meeting to order and introduced...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

SML business renovates historic house

Restoration Housing recently announced that the historic rehabilitation of their sixth house in Roanoke has been completed. Smith Mountain Lake-based TBS Construction performed the renovation. The circa 1900 structure located in the Belmont neighborhood of Southeast Roanoke sat vacant for many years before undergoing a major renovation over the course...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Does it snow less than it used to? We’re crunching the numbers

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. Our yearly Winter Weather Outlook comes out on Thursday. We will be releasing our preseason forecast for the winter ahead, breaking down snowfall totals zone-by-zone. As part of the special, each meteorologist (Jeff Haniewich, Chris Michaels, Marshall Downing and...
ROANOKE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

RSVP members honored by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office

Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller and members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office honored 14 members of the Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (RSVP) with a catered lunch at the Bedford Columns on Oct. 24. “The RSVP program began in 2001 and is still going strong today!” the sheriff’s office...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Lake Christian Ministries given 147 coats, $1,000

The Ladies’ Auxiliary of SML Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4344 recently collected and donated 147 new and gently used winter coats to Lake Christian Ministries in Moneta. These coats will be distributed to adults and children in need in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. In addition to these coats, the Auxiliary also raised and donated $1,000 to the Franklin County Warming Shelter located at Redwood United Methodist Church.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Burlington store is latest development in upgraded Tanglewood Mall area

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Burlington opened its doors Friday at Tanglewood Mall. The department store is part of a larger development plan for Roanoke County. “We’re very excited to be opening here in this community because we’re excited to be part of the growth and development in this area,” store manager Jodie Byrd said.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Thanksgiving Eve dinner returns to Martinsville; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The Harvest Youth Board has announced the return of the annual W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner. The dinner will take place on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at Martinsville High School. The dinner, forced to move to a drive-through format the last two years because of the pandemic, will again welcome individuals for a hot meal in-person this year.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Pumpkin Carving Contest held in Moneta

An annual Pumpkin Carving Contest was held on Overlook Circle in Moneta, just off Lakewood Forest Road, on Oct. 22. Tim St. John of Moneta submitted photos of some of the entries.
MONETA, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Mentow Baptist Church has new music director

Joshlyn Lukin of Hurt has accepted the position of music director at Mentow Baptist Church in Huddleston, effective Nov. 1. Joshlyn has studied at Central Virginia Community College, Longwood University and Shenandoah University; and has been involved in church music programs. Lukin is married to Hunter Lukin, and they have...
HUDDLESTON, VA
WSET

House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy