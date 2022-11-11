EXCLUSIVE: Joeboy Talks New Album, Reveals Title Of Next Single, How Mr. Eazi Discovered Him, + What He Looks For In A Girl

Read full article on original website
HOT 97
Internet Drags Bhad Bhabie For New Look: ‘Catch Me Outside Girl? Literally Got A Black Women’s Face’
Black Twitter is NOT feeling Bad Bhabie’s new look. The Shade Room shared a video of the artist, most famously known for her phrase “catch me outside,” looking more tanned than usual. Check it out:. Social media is over it. Check out some reactions. “They love trying...
Lizzo Experienced 4 Years of ‘Dark Spots and Trauma’ After a ‘Gut-Punching’ Family Tragedy
Lizzo experienced dark days prior to her massive success. The artist explains how she worked through this trauma.
Nick Cannon Posted A Hilarious Meme About Allllllll Of Those Kids He's Been Having
*Laughs nervously* It's funny because it's true.
Zootopia+ stars Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake talk new Disney+ streaming series that's not just for kids
Chicago's own Bonnie Hunt and co-star Don Lake talked to ABC7 about providing the voices for a bunny rabbit couple.
HOT 97
Offset Speaks Out Following The Passing Of TakeOff: ‘My Heart Is Shattered’
Offset speaks out following the passing of TakeOff. The rapper shared a letter to his late groupmate via Instagram. He writes, “the pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug.”
HOT 97
Nas’ Brother Jungle Claps Back At 21 Savage Saying He Doesn’t Think Nas Is ‘Relevant’
21 Savage is sending the internet in a frenzy. While on Clubhouse, 21 Savage speaks on Nas’ relevancy. He says, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” he explained. “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.” While on the call, 21 was asked his definition of relevance. “Mostly connected or appropriate to what’s being done to be considered,” he then said in response.
HOT 97
Black Star’s Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut
Dave Chappelle returned back to Saturday Night Live (SNL) over the weekend as the host for the third time of his career. The comedian opened with a 15-minute monologue that tackled Ye’s antisemtitic, Hershel Walker, and Donald Trump’s political appeal. Chappelle walked on stage, opened a small card, and said, “‘I denounce antisemitism in all its forms. And I stand with my friends in the Jewish community,” then looked up and said: “And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.”
