NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Housing justice leaders from Park Hill honored with Everyday Hero award
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two Staten Island community activists were recognized for their tireless work advocating for housing justice and equality with the Everyday Hero award. Grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York recently hosted its Everyday Heroes Awards event, which is “a celebration of the ordinary people who, through community organizing and political action, have demonstrated extraordinary power in winning justice for our communities,” according to the group’s website.
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 15, 2022: Joseph Patrick Wuensch Sr., former NYPD Chief of Staff, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Patrick Wuensch Sr., 80, passed away on Nov. 13, 2022. Joseph worked for 58 years for the city of New York, where he started in the New York City Department of Social Services. He then became the assistant budget director for the mayor’s office. In 1987, he was sworn in as the deputy commissioner of management and budget for the New York City Police Department, and subsequently as the NYPD’s chief of staff, until his retirement in 2014. For many years, he was known throughout Staten Island as a premier softball pitcher, most especially for his crafty knuckle ball. He played for the Granite Athletic Club as a part of Staten Island’s ASA Major Modified Fast Pitch Division. He competed in several national tournaments, and earned First Team All American Honors in 1979. He is survived by his wife Sara (née Ennis), son Joseph Jr., daughter Elizabeth Halaby and her husband Jack, sister Patricia, brother Thomas and granddaughters Kelsey, Victoria, Gabrielle, Samantha, Grace and Catherine. For the full obit, click here.
South Shore Rotary rolls out ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar’ project to benefit the needy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s old is new again. In an electronic age, the South Shore Rotary is bringing back paper calendars for a good cause. “Our organization has created ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar,’ an extraordinary example of nostalgia,” said Mike Kormanik, the mastermind of the fundraising project. “We have produced a historic display of Staten Island photographs on a 2023 paper calendar.”
Staten Island Obituaries for Nov. 14, 2022: William “Billy” McMillen, Dir. of the Restoration Dept. at Historic Richmond Town, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. William “Billy” McMillen, 81, of Glenmont, N.Y., passed away quietly at home on Nov. 9, 2022. He was born on Staten Island and lived there for his entire life until he retired and moved to Glenmont in 2003. As a tinsmith, he was in a league of his own and the maker of the most intricate tin items. He helped train many tinsmiths across the country, and his knowledge was critical to the establishment of the thriving tin shop at Colonial Williamsburg, where he donated many of the tools used in the shop. He was director of the restoration department at Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, a site his father helped to found. He helped Don Carpentier move and restore many of the buildings at New York’s Eastfield Village beginning in the 1970s. In fact, he was still helping to restore Eastfield’s buildings the week before he died. He is survived by his brother Harlow, sister Mary, daughter Sally Spinosa, son John McMillen (Germaine) and son Chris Tintle (Liz) and grandchildren Richard, Vincent, Liam, Emma, Katy and Micah. For the full obit, click here.
College of Staten Island students pitch transformative business ideas: Here are the winners | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Students at the College of Staten Island (CSI) pitched many transformative business ideas during a recent campus-wide competition, and the winners have been announced. CSI has announced the winners of the 2022 Blackstone LaunchPad Ideas Competition. Students submitted thought-provoking ideas, with applications spread across several...
‘Death to traitors’: Targeting FBI office, female-led terrorist group bombs Staten Island federal building in 1983
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In January 1983, Staten Island found itself on the front lines of a domestic terror campaign where a female-led cadre of self-avowed Communists bombed federal buildings and facilities, including the U.S. Senate building in Washington, D.C. The target here was a facility familiar to generations...
NYPD Blue Mass scheduled for Nov. 17 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Bishop John J. O’Hara will celebrate the NYPD Blue Mass, which honors all officers for their bravery, courage and commitment to keeping Staten Island residents safe, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Huguenot. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell...
Staten Island Business Outreach Center hosts Women’s Empowerment Breakfast; 6 community leaders lauded
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Business Outreach Center (SIBOC) hosted more than 150 guests at LiGreci’s Staaten on the morning of Oct. 25, to honor six women impacting their community. “When we created the Women’s Empowerment Breakfast our goal was to celebrate strong, mission-driven women in...
S.I. Chamber of Commerce officially unveils new state-of-the-art office space
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, which has worked to promote, grow and support small business on Staten Island for more than a century, has a new, state-of-the-art home. “Members have always said that they’d love for us to be centrally located, and we have finally...
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
See any familiar faces in these 34 vintage photos from St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The only Catholic high school on the South Shore, St. Joseph by-the-Sea opened its doors in 1963. Set on a wooded tract off of Hylan Boulevard in Huguenot and adjacent to Arbutus Lake, the school was started by the Sisters of Charity, the religious order founded by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
Regulating Staten Island’s basement apartments will make them safer | Our opinion
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander sent shivers down the spines of a lot of Staten Island homeowners in August, the ones who rent basement apartments that aren’t quite legal, when he proposed a “Basement Resident Protection Law.”. It comes after 11 New York basement apartment dwellers died...
Staten Island roulette: Put it all on red | From the editor
If you are a dyed-in-the-wool Staten Island Democrat, the kind who thinks all good things come to those who wait . . . the ones who are certain there’s a silver lining in every cloud . . . the horde that expects those evil Trump acolytes will get their just deserts, maybe you were surprised on Election Night. Even stunned.
NYC estimates $600M for migrant services: S.I. officials prefer money went to city initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a new report estimated that New York City will spend at least $596 million over the course of a year to provide services to asylum seekers, some Staten Island elected officials said those funds could be used to benefit the people of Staten Island, as well as the rest of the five boroughs.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Where voter turnout dropped, rose in NY and its impact on the 2022 election results
Fewer New Yorkers cast ballots in the 2022 elections than they did in the prior midterm and statewide elections four years ago, preliminary numbers show. The steepest declines in voting were in the New York City boroughs, which are crucial to Democratic chances of winning statewide in New York. And...
Early Addition: NYC kept running boats aground in a futile attempt to put a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek
Because officials also seemed ready to have boats cruising past swimming children, here are your early links: Michael Lewis' SBF book (and then movie) likely soon, macabre chatter outside the Twitter office, butter is great, and more. [ more › ]
NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor
NYU Langone is reportedly moving into the old Lord & Taylor space on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, “An application was submitted for the proposed conversion of an existing commercial retail building to an ambulatory care center with associated site improvements to be operated by NYU Langone Health. It has been reviewed, and an omission letter has been issued. A response to the omission letter was made, and a review will be forthcoming.”
Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon to talk crime, safety at Community Board 2 meeting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon will discuss crime prevention and public safety with Community Board 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 7 p.m. meeting will be held via Zoom, and is open to the public. Community Board 1. There will be a virtual meeting...
