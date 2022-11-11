ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Housing justice leaders from Park Hill honored with Everyday Hero award

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Two Staten Island community activists were recognized for their tireless work advocating for housing justice and equality with the Everyday Hero award. Grassroots organization Citizen Action of New York recently hosted its Everyday Heroes Awards event, which is “a celebration of the ordinary people who, through community organizing and political action, have demonstrated extraordinary power in winning justice for our communities,” according to the group’s website.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 15, 2022: Joseph Patrick Wuensch Sr., former NYPD Chief of Staff, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joseph Patrick Wuensch Sr., 80, passed away on Nov. 13, 2022. Joseph worked for 58 years for the city of New York, where he started in the New York City Department of Social Services. He then became the assistant budget director for the mayor’s office. In 1987, he was sworn in as the deputy commissioner of management and budget for the New York City Police Department, and subsequently as the NYPD’s chief of staff, until his retirement in 2014. For many years, he was known throughout Staten Island as a premier softball pitcher, most especially for his crafty knuckle ball. He played for the Granite Athletic Club as a part of Staten Island’s ASA Major Modified Fast Pitch Division. He competed in several national tournaments, and earned First Team All American Honors in 1979. He is survived by his wife Sara (née Ennis), son Joseph Jr., daughter Elizabeth Halaby and her husband Jack, sister Patricia, brother Thomas and granddaughters Kelsey, Victoria, Gabrielle, Samantha, Grace and Catherine. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

South Shore Rotary rolls out ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar’ project to benefit the needy

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s old is new again. In an electronic age, the South Shore Rotary is bringing back paper calendars for a good cause. “Our organization has created ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar,’ an extraordinary example of nostalgia,” said Mike Kormanik, the mastermind of the fundraising project. “We have produced a historic display of Staten Island photographs on a 2023 paper calendar.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Obituaries for Nov. 14, 2022: William “Billy” McMillen, Dir. of the Restoration Dept. at Historic Richmond Town, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. William “Billy” McMillen, 81, of Glenmont, N.Y., passed away quietly at home on Nov. 9, 2022. He was born on Staten Island and lived there for his entire life until he retired and moved to Glenmont in 2003. As a tinsmith, he was in a league of his own and the maker of the most intricate tin items. He helped train many tinsmiths across the country, and his knowledge was critical to the establishment of the thriving tin shop at Colonial Williamsburg, where he donated many of the tools used in the shop. He was director of the restoration department at Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, a site his father helped to found. He helped Don Carpentier move and restore many of the buildings at New York’s Eastfield Village beginning in the 1970s. In fact, he was still helping to restore Eastfield’s buildings the week before he died. He is survived by his brother Harlow, sister Mary, daughter Sally Spinosa, son John McMillen (Germaine) and son Chris Tintle (Liz) and grandchildren Richard, Vincent, Liam, Emma, Katy and Micah. For the full obit, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

College of Staten Island students pitch transformative business ideas: Here are the winners | In Class column

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Students at the College of Staten Island (CSI) pitched many transformative business ideas during a recent campus-wide competition, and the winners have been announced. CSI has announced the winners of the 2022 Blackstone LaunchPad Ideas Competition. Students submitted thought-provoking ideas, with applications spread across several...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Death to traitors’: Targeting FBI office, female-led terrorist group bombs Staten Island federal building in 1983

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In January 1983, Staten Island found itself on the front lines of a domestic terror campaign where a female-led cadre of self-avowed Communists bombed federal buildings and facilities, including the U.S. Senate building in Washington, D.C. The target here was a facility familiar to generations...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
manhassetpress.com

NYU Langone To Reportedly Move Into Lord & Taylor

NYU Langone is reportedly moving into the old Lord & Taylor space on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset. According to a spokesperson for the Town of Hempstead, “An application was submitted for the proposed conversion of an existing commercial retail building to an ambulatory care center with associated site improvements to be operated by NYU Langone Health. It has been reviewed, and an omission letter has been issued. A response to the omission letter was made, and a review will be forthcoming.”
MANHASSET, NY
