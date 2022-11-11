STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. William “Billy” McMillen, 81, of Glenmont, N.Y., passed away quietly at home on Nov. 9, 2022. He was born on Staten Island and lived there for his entire life until he retired and moved to Glenmont in 2003. As a tinsmith, he was in a league of his own and the maker of the most intricate tin items. He helped train many tinsmiths across the country, and his knowledge was critical to the establishment of the thriving tin shop at Colonial Williamsburg, where he donated many of the tools used in the shop. He was director of the restoration department at Staten Island’s Historic Richmond Town, a site his father helped to found. He helped Don Carpentier move and restore many of the buildings at New York’s Eastfield Village beginning in the 1970s. In fact, he was still helping to restore Eastfield’s buildings the week before he died. He is survived by his brother Harlow, sister Mary, daughter Sally Spinosa, son John McMillen (Germaine) and son Chris Tintle (Liz) and grandchildren Richard, Vincent, Liam, Emma, Katy and Micah. For the full obit, click here.

