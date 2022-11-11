Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Harbaugh: Michigan football has been preparing for Ohio State for months
Once upon a time, Michigan football appeared to take the rival Buckeyes to the south lightly. While the Wolverines always want to win The Game, there was a near-fanatical version of preparation taking place for it in Columbus each year, and Ohio State thus dominated the rivalry. Last year, the...
Michigan - MSU tunnel resolution coming soon? And a disturbing report from those sidelines ...
We’re expecting word from the Big Ten soon about ramifications and potential punishment for Michigan State players, with the UMPD police report having been submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. • Best and worst from Michigan football’s win over Nebraska. • Michigan 34, Nebraska 3: Notes, quotes, and...
Saints’ Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen […]
Michigan family of four that mysteriously disappeared one week ago is located in Wisconsin
A Michigan family that disappeared on Oct. 16 after the father displayed "paranoia" during a 911 call was located in Wisconsin on Sunday, police announced.
What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Nebraska, 34-3
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Somehow, a game in which Michigan football won in dominating fashion was quite ho-hum, a relatively boring affair. Yet, the Wolverines won big, having beaten Nebraska, 34-3. Again, Blake Corum shined, and again, the pass game wasn’t firing on all cylinders. But the defense held the Huskers to three points, including none in the second half. The Wolverines have given up three second-half points cumulatively over the past five games, dating to Week 6 at Indiana.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Magic Johnson, General Motors gives food to hundreds of Detroit families -- more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Basketball star Magic Johnson, General Motors gives food to 800 Detroit families. Magic Johnson and General Motors have teamed up to bring holiday cheer across...
Why slow starts have become Falcons Achilles heel
Voice of the Atlanta Falcons Wes Durham joined Dukes & Bell for his weekly appearance on the show and talked about why slow starts have contributed to this team’s woes as of late.
When and where DeWitt and Mason will play MHSAA football state semifinals
Just two weeks remain in the Michigan High School Athletic Association football season. And just two teams from Greater Lansing remain in contention for state championships. Mason and...
Jocelyn Benson beats Kristina Karamo in Michigan's Secretary of State race
Michigan voters reelected incumbent Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to serve a second term. As of 2:11 p.m. with an estimated 89% of the vote counted, Benson received 55.8% of votes cast while her Republican challenger Kristina Karamo garnered 41.9% of the vote, according to unofficial results compiled by the Associated Press, which called the race for Benson. ...
Whitmer declares victory: ‘Michigan’s future is bright’
Flanked by Democratic legislative leaders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist reconvened at the Motor City Casino in Detroit early Wednesday morning to deliver a victory speech for an election that surpassed Democrats’ own expectations. “Holding this office has been the honor of my life,” Whitmer said....
What’s the most widespread sport in Lansing?
There are many sports that people follow in the world. People have different kinds of likes in different kinds of sports. For example, the much-anticipated World Cup is coming soon. What’s the most popular sport do you think in Lansing?
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0