DNR Posts Deer Hunting Numbers as Firearms Season Closes in Much of Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Department of Natural Resources says the central and southern Minnesota firearms hunting season was a success. According to the DNR, hunters shot 137,122 deer from November 5th to the 15th. Around 90,000 deer were taken in zone two, which covers the southern and western two-thirds of the state. Hunters saw the most success around Detroit Lakes, Staples, Park Rapids and Wadena, with 6,283 deer harvested.
DNR: Chronic Wasting Disease Found In Deer Near Bemidji
(KNSI) – A deer shot by hunters in northern Minnesota has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a preliminary test found CWD in the white-tailed deer about ten miles south of Bemidji. The buck was taken during the opening weekend of the firearms season. If the final test results, which are expected later this week, confirm the deer had CWD, it will mark the first time a deer with CWD has been found in that area. The DNR will then initiate its response plan, which may include late or special hunting seasons.
Outdoor Safety In Focus On Day Two Of Winter Hazard Awareness Week
(KNSI) – Outdoor winter safety is Tuesday’s theme as Winter Hazard Awareness Week continues. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says Minnesotan pride in how we can deal with the tough conditions the season brings is a good thing. He warns it can become dangerous, though. “We like to...
Final Yard Waste Collection Day in St. Cloud Monday
(KNSI) – With St. Cloud’s compost site closing, Monday will be the last day of the season to get your yard waste bags to the curb. Brush, grass clippings, leaves, and tree waste are all accepted. St. Cloud Public Works says to have bags out for pickup by 6:00 a.m. The bags can be purchased at Coborn’s, Cash Wise and city hall.
No Changes Will be Made to St. Cloud Parking Rules
(KNSI) — Don’t expect any changes to parking around St. Cloud. Debate over changing the winter parking restrictions and the Pilot Parking Plus program ended Monday with an agreement not to change dates and to make the parking program permanent. An idea was proposed to start the winter...
St. Cloud Compost Closing This Weekend
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud compost will close this weekend and stay shuttered until the spring. Hours for the location until it ends operations for the season are:. All of the days are normal operating hours. The St. Cloud River Bluffs Regional Park Compost Site is located in the 500 block of 33rd Street South.
CP Holiday Train Rolls Into Central Minnesota December 14th
(KNSI) — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again light up the tracks across Minnesota next month. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the train will again get rolling for its 24th year, raising money to help local food shelves, Santa Claus and live music. The 14 rail cars will be hard to miss as they are adorned with thousands of lights creating festive designs.
Second Stearns County Holiday Card Design Contest Underway
(KNSI) – Children in Stearns County are invited again to come up with a greeting card for the sheriff’s office. The department is holding its second Annual Holiday Greeting Card Design Contest. Sheriff Steve Soyka says kids 12 and under who live in the county can help deputies by creating a picture for the front of their greeting card. All cards must feature original artwork. For example, the image can include winter activities with sheriff’s deputies, the official badge, a squad car or a department K9 officer.
Winter Hazard Awareness Week Begins
(KNSI) — A Special Weather Statement ushers in Winter Hazard Awareness Week. One to three inches of snow, maybe even some sleet and freezing rain, is expected in central Minnesota Monday. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says now is a great time to refresh your knowledge about what the different winter storm predictions mean.
Body of Missing Man Found in Aitkin County Lake
(KNSI) — The body of a missing Carlton County man has been recovered from a lake in Aitkin County. Authorities say they believe a body found in Rat Lake is that of 38-year-old Lucas Dudden. He was reported missing on Halloween after his family said they hadn’t seen or heard from him since October 25th.
A Wifi Checkout Program at the Library Has Been Extended
(KNSI) – Thanks to the extension of a pandemic area program, families without access to the internet or who will be traveling over the holidays can stay connected for school and work thanks to the local library system. The Great River Regional Library says its WiFi2GO program lets library...
East St. Germain Revitalization Meeting Scheduled
(KNSI) – A community meeting is planned for Tuesday, November 29th, to map out the future of East St. Germain Street. The gathering will be just the first step in revitalizing the eastern end of the city. Ward 2 Councilor-Elect Karen Larson says there is momentum building in the area and plenty of good news is ready to be shared.
Vehicle Damages Joanne Fabrics in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — Joanne Fabrics in St. Cloud sustained significant damage after an SUV crashed into the building Friday night. Investigators say the 38-year-old driver thought he had put his vehicle in drive when he had put it in reverse. Police say the driver, Aden Irshed Abdi, was given a ticket for careless driving.
District 742’s LEAF Raises $42,000 for Adopt a Classroom; Announces Night of Stars Return
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Area School District’s Local Education and Activities Foundation says it received tremendous support, $250 at a time, from the community for its Adopt a Classroom drive. The program works by individuals such as parents, grandparents, businesses, or organizations adopting the classroom for $250....
Suspect Charged After Weekend Shooting in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — A 31-year-old St. Cloud man is now charged after a shooting Saturday night. According to the criminal complaint, officers were called to an apartment building on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South in St. Cloud at 9:58 p.m. The victim told police he had been shot, and the suspect fled the scene. A second 911 call came in from Vincent Maurice-Dominic McDougle, who told police his friend had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and while on the way, he told police McDougle was the one who shot him.
Alert Bank Teller Helps Save Scam Victim Thousands of Dollars
(KNSI) — An alert bank teller helped a scam victim recover $19,000 that would have otherwise disappeared. Investigators said a resident contacted them in September to say they had been a scam victim. The person told them they were reading a newspaper online when the computer screen went black, and a message popped up saying the machine had been hacked and to call a special number. The fraudster on the other end said their bank account might have been hacked too, and they should log in and check. The victim said everything looked fine, but they were told to set up another bank account and transfer money into it to set a trap for the hackers. The victim did as they were told, thinking they were helping to catch the hackers and arranged to have $30,000 transferred into the new account.
Minnesota to Receive Over $8 Million as Part of Google Settlement
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced Monday it had reached a settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. Minnesota and a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from 39 other states reached the $391.5 million settlement, the largest multistate privacy settlement...
Basketball “Ass”ociation Takes Court In Holdingford
(KNSI) – Dr. Bray. The Muleman. Big Shot Burro. There will be plenty of new nicknames coined along with the belting out of a “hee-haw” or two at Holdingford High School Friday night thanks to donkey basketball. Four squads consisting of community members, the school board, students,...
Stearns County Man Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison for Leading a Meth Trafficking Ring in Prison
(KNSI) — A Stearns County man has been sentenced to 21 years in federal court for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine while in prison. Investigators say 39-year-old Robert Edward Maloney, Jr. used the prison telephones to communicate with co-conspirators. They obtained recordings of the phone calls, revealing Maloney directed and coordinated drug sales. He also arranged meetings and discussed prices and quantities. He was also accused of threatening a government witness.
