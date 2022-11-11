(KNSI) — An alert bank teller helped a scam victim recover $19,000 that would have otherwise disappeared. Investigators said a resident contacted them in September to say they had been a scam victim. The person told them they were reading a newspaper online when the computer screen went black, and a message popped up saying the machine had been hacked and to call a special number. The fraudster on the other end said their bank account might have been hacked too, and they should log in and check. The victim said everything looked fine, but they were told to set up another bank account and transfer money into it to set a trap for the hackers. The victim did as they were told, thinking they were helping to catch the hackers and arranged to have $30,000 transferred into the new account.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO