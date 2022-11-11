Sonia Rodriguez True formally sworn in as 1st Latina Yakima Superior Court judge

Read full article on original website
There’s a clear leader in this contentious Tri-Cities judicial race
There were two races for the Benton-Franklin Superior Court on election night, but only one was contested. Judge Norma Rodriguez has a more than 6,000-vote lead over her opponent after initial ballot counts election night. Judge Jacqueline Stam is running unopposed to remain on the bench, after being appointed to...
Letter: Rodriguez appointment is worth celebrating
To the editor — Congratulations to the Honorable Sonia Rodriguez for her appointment as the first Latina Yakima Superior Court judge. The legal community greatly appreciates the YH-R digital and photo coverage of this historical event and joyous occasion. As a lifelong resident of the Valley, I feel lucky...
After redistricting rancor, Republicans maintain hold on Yakima Valley legislative districts
Central Washington voters elected the area’s first Latina state senator, turned away some new hopefuls looking to represent their community, and returned a swath of incumbent lawmakers to office this past week. The results give a glimpse at how Yakima Valley communities are represented within new legislative voting boundaries,...
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
SEATTLE (AP) — Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
How did Marie Gluesenkamp Perez pull off the upset of the year in Southwest WA?
There is an old adage in Washington politics: Add up the votes that Democrats get in the primary election, add up the votes that Republicans get in the primary, and you've got a pretty good sense of what will happen in the general election. This year, it had one very...
WA Supreme Court urged to drop rule limiting juvenile arrest warrants
Parents, treatment providers, superior court judges and juvenile court administrators are fighting back against a state rule that prohibits issuing arrest warrants for juveniles unless they’re deemed a serious threat to public safety. Under Juvenile Court Rule 7.16, any juvenile on probation who violates a court order — by not going to treatment, counseling or otherwise disobeying the court —...
