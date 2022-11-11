Offset speaks out following the passing of TakeOff. The rapper shared a letter to his late groupmate via Instagram. He writes, “the pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug.”

6 HOURS AGO