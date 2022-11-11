ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Protesters pour black liquid on Klimt masterpiece in Vienna

Climate activists poured black liquid over a glass screen protecting Gustav Klimt's masterpiece "Death and Life" in Vienna on Tuesday, in the latest protest at inaction over global heating. It shared images on social media of two men pouring a black, oily liquid on the glass protecting the work before being seized by a museum employee. 

