Read full article on original website
Related
Young Germans to be offered €200 cultural passport
Voucher aims to rekindle interest in live arts and boost industry after pandemic
Protesters pour black liquid on Klimt masterpiece in Vienna
Climate activists poured black liquid over a glass screen protecting Gustav Klimt's masterpiece "Death and Life" in Vienna on Tuesday, in the latest protest at inaction over global heating. It shared images on social media of two men pouring a black, oily liquid on the glass protecting the work before being seized by a museum employee.
United Nations: World's population hits 8 billion people
The world population has reached 8 billion people, with India projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country next year, the United Nations said.
Cop27: Alaa Abd el-Fattah breaks hunger strike; news groups around the world join call for climate justice – live
A joint editorial published by the Guardian and more than 30 partners calls for rich countries to pay their fair share towards solving the climate crisis
Comments / 0