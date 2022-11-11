Republican Kari Lake took a swipe at Rep. Liz Cheney after the fellow Republican spent $500,000 on an ad to try and persuade people in Arizona not to vote for her party colleague. “I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat, but if I lived in Arizona now I absolutely would,” Cheney says in the ad. Lake fired back on Twitter claiming that Cheney’s ad had actually helped her campaign achieve $300,000 in donations in one day as she fights a close race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. “Your recent television ad urging Arizonans not to vote for me is doing just the opposite,” Lake said on social media. “Our campaign donations are skyrocketing and our website nearly crashed as people rushed to learn more about my plan to put Arizona First and join our historic political movement.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO