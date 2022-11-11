ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

Officials: 3 teenage girls allegedly cause over $350K in damage at Florida foam, insulation business

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZLtlU_0j7bfDq500

3 teenage girls cause over $350K in damage to business, police say An employee went into the warehouse and reportedly overheard the girls spray-painting before seeing them run from the building. The girls were caught down the s (NCD)

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Three teenage girls allegedly caused over $350,000 in damage at a Florida foam and insulation business on Thursday, officials say.

According to a news release from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, teenage girls ages 12 to 13 on Thursday caused over $350,000 worth of damage at Imperial Foam & Insulation in Ormond Beach, Florida.

VCSO said according to WFTV, that the girls allegedly slashed bags of raw polystyrene material; moved forklifts and crashed them into other products; and smashed property and graffiti. Deputies reported that two of the girls allegedly spray-painted their names on foam blocks.

According to VCSO, an employee went into the warehouse and reportedly overheard the girls spray-painting before seeing them run from the building. The girls were caught down the street from the building.

VCSO said, according to WFTV, that the girls had allegedly trespassed on the property. Each girl have been charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief. Due to the state of emergency from Tropical Storm Nicole, both of these crimes were “enhanced felonies.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

State Police arrest two wanted fugitives after fleeing from crash in stolen vehicle on Route 95

Two wanted fugitives have been apprehended by police after a crash in a reported stolen vehicle on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, on Friday, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Troopers out of the Hope Valley Barracks responded to a one-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 South, just north of the Connecticut State line in the Town of Hopkinton. Troopers learned that the vehicle involved in the crash was recently reported stolen out of New Hampshire.
HOPKINTON, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
132K+
Followers
140K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy