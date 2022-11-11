New “fly-through” video of development that will convert historic armory into restaurant, taproom, outdoor music venue released

Read full article on original website
This Ohio couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergGranville, OH
The richest man in Columbus, OhioLuay RahilColumbus, OH
Five Muslims put their creative minds into businessesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Swim and Dive: Buckeyes remain unbeaten with win over DenisonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Take a look inside the Hilton Columbus Downtown tower’s chic new fire-inspired restaurant
While the temperature is finally falling outside, inside the brand new Hilton Columbus Downtown tower, things are just starting to heat up. The hotly (had to do it) anticipated new eatery is overseen by international star chef Sebastian La Rocca, who is imparting flare from his native Latin America to the concept’s focus on serving flame-cooked fare.
New eatery featuring customizable, Asian-inspired bowls now open
While the fast casual, build-your-own format is a common approach taken by many restaurnst chains, one local family-owned spot is getting in on the action. Evowok, an eatery featuring a wide variety of customizable, Asian-inspired bowls, is now open for business. The eatery, which is located at 120 W. William...
The story of the local world-class amusement park you’ve probably never heard of
Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. If you want to lose yourself in...
This Columbus bakery is selling holiday trees made entirely from donuts
Even though Donna’s Delicious Dozen was the victim of a catalytic converters theft that left the bakery’s sole food truck out of commission for multiple days, the incident did nothing to dampen owner Traci Lukemire’s holiday spirit. This year, Donna’s Delicious Dozen is selling its Merry Merry...
The country's best tacos are served locally
👋 Mary Jane here with a local staple for Taco Tuesday. Context: I assumed Los Guachos had the best tacos in the city even before I learned of its laundry list of accolades. "Every Day with Rachael Ray" magazine says Los Gauchos has the best tacos in the country. It's also been featured on Food Network's "Top 5 Restaurants."
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus
Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
24 Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day or Offering Pre-Order, Take-Home Meals
If cooking is not on your Thanksgiving agenda, fret not – there’s A LOT to choose from for Thanksgiving Day dinner. Whether you can master reheating instructions (we won’t tell you didn’t make it), or prefer zero kitchen contact, there’s options for all. Find a rundown of pre-order feasts (watch those deadlines) and restaurants open on the big day (reservations recommended). Any spots we missed? Add them in the comments below!
After 43 years, local pizzeria preparing to reopen in brand-new location, complete with ice cream shop
After operating at 619 Main St. in Groveport since 1979, Littly Italy Pizza is ready for an upgrade. Soon, the long-standing pizzeria will move several blocks west to its new home in the Wert’s Grove Building, which is located at 490 Main St. According to Operations Manager Avery Ward,...
Demolition is Underway Making Way for the Construction of the Largest Recycling Center in North America
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is funding a $50 million-plus construction project further positioning Columbus as a national leader in the green economy. The builder for Rumpke’s Recycling & Resource Center is Elford, Inc. Machinex is building the recycling equipment and the architect is Moody Nolan. The Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center is a 200,000 square foot facility being built in the heart of Columbus in the American Addition Neighborhood on Joyce Ave. The interior of the building will feature the most technologically advanced sorting equipment such as ballistic separators, optical scanners and artificial intelligence to sort the recycling collected from 36 counites in Ohio at a rate of 55 tons per hour. This is a project that will create more high-tech jobs in the environmental industry.
The Pharaoh Comes to Columbus
The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), voted the “#1 Science Museum in the Country,” by USA Today’s 10Best, announced today that ‘Tutankhamun – His Tomb and His Treasures’ will be joining the epic lineup of traveling exhibitions COSI has brought to central Ohio over the years. The exhibition will open to guests starting Saturday, March 18, 2023 at COSI.
Kroger announces grand opening for Mix Food Hall in Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger and Kitchen United are hosting a grand opening ceremony for the new Mix Food Hall in Gahanna Wednesday. The supermarket chain is welcoming some well-known restaurants to the Kroger Gahanna location on South Hamilton Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during a ceremony. This Kroger is the first in Ohio to launch the Mix Food Hall.
Wendy’s iconic Frosty gets a twist for the holidays
Wendy’s is getting into the Christmas spirit!
Gourmet hot dog restaurant permanently closes; replaced by brewery and restaurant
While Uptown Marysville is about to lose one restaurant, it stands to gain another food and drink concept that’s new to the city. After being purchased by the managing partners of Elevate Restaurant Group and Barrel & Boar Gastropub this summer, Mad Dogs & Beer closed its doors for good on Oct. 18.
Under proposed Columbus budget, curbside recycling pick-ups in would go to weekly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Recyclables could be collected weekly from curbsides across Columbus by the middle of 2023, doubling the city’s current schedule. Mayor Andrew Ginther’s 2023 proposed general fund budget earmarks $6 million for increasing curbside recycling collection to once a week. The general fund proposal totals $1.14 billion, with other millions allocated to […]
$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band pays tribute to legendary rock band The Rolling Stones
COLUMBUS, Ohio — You can't always get what you want, but if it's the "best damn halftime show" from the Best Damn Band In The Land that you want, you got it. For the second consecutive performance at Ohio Stadium, the Ohio State University Marching Band is paying tribute to an iconic musical act. This time, The Rolling Stones.
Five Franklin County locations of this chain store overcharging customers, auditor says
Two weeks after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, alledging the stores had overcharged customers in Butler County, the chain is under the microscope in Franklin County. According to a press release issued yesterday by the office of Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano, five different...
Gas price hike in Columbus short lived
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a significant spike in gas prices last week, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 11 cents per gallon to an average price of $3.76. Prices at the pump remain 9.7 cents lower per gallon from one month ago, but […]
Real Columbus Wedding: Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman
Nov. 13, 2021 | For Columbus-Cleveland power couple Marques Hillman Richeson and Charles Hillman, humble beginnings resulted in happily ever after. Charles, president and CEO of the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, happened across the Facebook profile of Marques, a partner at Jones Day who practices in both Columbus and Cleveland. Charles realized they had a number of mutual friends, so he sent a friend request—and the rest, as they say, is history.
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
