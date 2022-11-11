PELHAM – Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena announced its Annual Holiday Ice Show and Holidays at the Movies just in time for the holiday season. “Our annual holiday ice show is put on by the Pelham Skate School and Aspire Academy and features skaters from the Pelham Skate School, the Birmingham Figure Skating Club, and for the first time in forever – Pelham Hockey,” read a press release. “Skaters from our littlest Snowplow Sams to high-level elite competitors will amaze and delight audiences in two performances on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The matinee showing is at 2:30 p.m. and evening show at 6 p.m. features an optional add-on to meet the cast public skate after the show.”

