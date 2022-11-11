ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Shelby Reporter

Pelham girls fall short in opener at Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS – In a battle of two teams who advanced to the Final Four in their respective classification last season, the Vestavia Hills Rebels and Pelham Panthers met on Monday, Nov. 14 at Vestavia Hills High School. The Rebels, however, fell just short of the Class 7A title...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Spain Park wins season opener

HANCEVILLE – Spain Park faced Austin in their season opener at Wallace State Community College on Friday, Nov. 11. The Spain Park Jaguars defeated the Austin Black Bears 52-40 after picking up the lead in each quarter of the game. The Jaguars gained a slight lead in the first...
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County High School dominates in season opener

BIRMINGHAM – The Shelby County Wildcats dominated Holy Family Catholic Academy in a 72-36 blowout in their season opener on the road on Monday, Nov. 14. Shelby County began to pick up the lead early on in the game, finishing the first quarter 26-12. A strong performance by Noah Reed and Austin Wilson both totaling seven points each helped catapult the Wildcats to finish the first half up 39-26.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Former Pelham standout, Montevallo freshman named GSC Freshman of the Week

MONTEVALLO – A former local basketball star is already making a quick impact at the collegiate level as a freshman. MJ Jones, who graduated from Pelham last year, was recently honored by the Gulf South Conference for a stellar debut at the University of Montevallo during his first two games as a college basketball player.
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Bassmaster tournaments set to return to Shelby County in 2023

BIRMINGHAM — The Bassmaster High School Series and Bassmaster Elite Series will make their way to Lay Lake next year. B.A.S.S. officials unveiled the Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors and Bassmaster Junior Series 2023 schedule, which will give young anglers from across the country an opportunity to compete on challenging and fun fisheries next spring to qualify for a chance at a berth in the prestigious National Championship tournament.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Bulldogs’ record-breaking season comes to a close in loss at Oneonta

ONEONTA — Priceville’s record-setting season came to a close in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs this past Friday at Oneonta in a 34-20 loss. Priceville season ends at a school-record 11-1. Oneonta took an early 7-0 lead with a touchdown return on the opening kickoff. However, the Bulldogs answered back with a 28-yard touchdown run by Xander Gaines to make the score 7-6. Oneonta blocked the Priceville extra point for the one-point lead.
ONEONTA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Ridge Elementary to hold 2022 Iron Bowl Coin Battle

PELHAM – Pelham Ridge Elementary will hold its “2022 Iron Coin Battle” from Nov. 14-18. Money will be collected as well as canned food items that will be donated to a local food closet. Different kinds of change are collected on each day of the week. The...
PELHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducts 8 new members

On Thursday, November 10, the Alabama Business Hall of Fame inducted eight new members for 2022 in a ceremony hosted at Haven in downtown Birmingham. Over 600 attendees from across the state gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of these inductees. Keep reading to learn more. About the Alabama Business Hall...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Warriors’ Wilson charging on to Alabama-Huntsville

CENTRE – Cherokee County High School baseball coach Bret Henderson knew Connor Wilson in the years before he became his head coach – as the opposition. But when Henderson came to Cherokee County after his days as an assistant at Ohatchee, he realized exactly how special of a player Wilson is.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena announces annual Holiday Ice Show, holiday events

PELHAM – Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena announced its Annual Holiday Ice Show and Holidays at the Movies just in time for the holiday season. “Our annual holiday ice show is put on by the Pelham Skate School and Aspire Academy and features skaters from the Pelham Skate School, the Birmingham Figure Skating Club, and for the first time in forever – Pelham Hockey,” read a press release. “Skaters from our littlest Snowplow Sams to high-level elite competitors will amaze and delight audiences in two performances on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The matinee showing is at 2:30 p.m. and evening show at 6 p.m. features an optional add-on to meet the cast public skate after the show.”
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

St. Clair Co. school board member resigns

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in Associated Press basketball poll

Alabama men’s basketball moved up in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the first one since the regular season began. The Tide rose to No. 18 in Monday’s poll after being ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll. Two teams in the preseason top 20, Tennessee and Villanova, lost games last week and fell below the Tide.
