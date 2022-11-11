Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa surpasses Dan Marino feat for Miami
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said his performance during the Dolphins’ four-game winning streak was “just everyone making me look good.” But the “MVP” chants at Hard Rock Stadium during Miami’s 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday were for Tagovailoa. “There’s no doubt...
Tyreek Hill says Tua is definitely the MVP of the Dolphins and calls him 'the true leader' of the team
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill tells the Hochman and Crowder Show that Tua is definitely the MVP of the Dolphins and calls him ‘the true leader’ of the team
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Tua keeps it going — and gets ‘M-V-P!’ chant Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got an “MVP” chant in the third quarter from the crown at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa was 25 of 32 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and with no interceptions for a 135.0 passer rating. Tagovailoa ...
Three of Tagovailoa’s biggest critics change their tune. And who says he’s the NFL’s MVP
Tua Tagovailoa told NBC’s Maria Taylor recently that when it comes to handling criticism: “I take receipts. Whatever I can use as fuel for myself, I will.”
Watch Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and other Browns talk about their matchup with the Dolphins
MIAMI -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrettm Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward and other Browns discuss their big AFC showdown with the 6-3 Dolphins. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. The Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, have won...
FOX Sports
Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
Dolphins power past Browns to extend winning streak
Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the host Miami Dolphins crushed the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday afternoon at Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins (7-3) head into their bye week on a four-game winning streak after shutting down one...
Coach Andy Reid admits the Chiefs ‘goofed’ on the coin toss before Sunday’s game
The Chiefs had an out-of-the ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
What channel is Miami Dolphins game today vs. Browns? (11/13/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 10
The Cleveland Browns, led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett, meet the Miami Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in an NFL Week 10 AFC football game on Sunday, November 13, 2022 (11/13/2022) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Plan gone wrong: Seahawks defense didn’t expect Buccaneers run game in Munich
Seattle’s coaches crafted a plan in scheme and personnel to defend the opposite of what happened to the defense in Germany.
CB Noah Igbinoghene leads Dolphins' list of inactives vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 10th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Joining Igbinoghene on this list are...
