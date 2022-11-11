ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa surpasses Dan Marino feat for Miami

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said his performance during the Dolphins’ four-game winning streak was “just everyone making me look good.” But the “MVP” chants at Hard Rock Stadium during Miami’s 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday were for Tagovailoa. “There’s no doubt...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns

Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Tua keeps it going — and gets ‘M-V-P!’ chant Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got an “MVP” chant in the third quarter from the crown at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa was 25 of 32 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and with no interceptions for a 135.0 passer rating. Tagovailoa ...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Browns in desperation mode after ugly loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Myles Garrett still believes the Cleveland Browns can make the playoffs, even after Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins dropped them to 3-6. “It’s difficult, but it’s not impossible,” the All-Pro defensive end said. “We’re going to go out and play every game like it’s our last because it might as well be. Do everything we can.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Exponent

Dolphins power past Browns to extend winning streak

Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the host Miami Dolphins crushed the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday afternoon at Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins (7-3) head into their bye week on a four-game winning streak after shutting down one...
CLEVELAND, OH

